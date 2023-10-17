Paraguay vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier between Paraguay and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paraguay and Bolivia will be hoping to pick up their first win of the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers when they face off at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Tuesday.

Paraguay are eighth in the group standings with one draw and two losses against their name. Bolivia have fared worse and are rock bottom with three defeats from their first three matches.

Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game in Paraguay's most recent outing which was a defeat at the hands of Argentina. Bolivia had a difficult start to their qualifying campaign with losses to Brazil and Argentina. In the third game, they lost to Ecuador 1-2 and they will face an uphill task against Paraguay as well.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paraguay vs Bolivia kick-off time

Date: October 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Defensores del Chaco

The game between Paraguay and Bolivia will be played at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Paraguay vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Paraguay will continue to miss the contributions of Brighton forward Julio Enciso. He won't be able to participate in either club or international matches in 2023 due to a significant knee injury.

There is a possibility that Torino striker Antonio Sanabria may make a comeback in the starting lineup for the home team after having come off the bench against Argentina.

Paraguay predicted XI: Carlos; Balbuena, Gomez, Alonso; Ramirez, Campuzano, Sanchez, Acosta; Almiron, Sanabria, Sosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Rojas, Espínola Defenders: Gómez, Alonso, Balbuena, Rojas, Arzamendia, Alderete, Espínola, Ramírez, Gamarra, Espinoza Midfielders: Almirón, Sánchez, Villasanti, Romero Gamarra, Rojas, Giménez, Ojeda, Galarza, Campuzano, Bobadilla Forwards: Sanabria, Ávalos, Sosa, Villalba, Bareiro

Bolivia team news

Bolivia may consider granting Rodrigo Ramallo a spot in the starting lineup following his goal-scoring performance as a substitute against Ecuador.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bolivia as they prepare to take on Paraguay on Tuesday.

Bolivia predicted XI: Viscarra; Medina, Roca, Haquin, Sagredo; Ramallo, Villamil, Justiniano, Arrascaita; Abrego, Moreno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Uraezaña, Viscarra Defenders: Quinteros, Medina, Haquin, Cuéllar, Sagredo, Sagredo, Roca, Suárez Midfielders: Justiniano, Ramallo, Vaca, Arrascaita, Villarroel, Villamil, Céspedes, Bejarano, Terceros Forwards: Chura, Martins, Miranda, Ábrego, Chávez, Vaca, Cuéllar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2021 Bolivia 4 - 0 Paraguay World Cup qualifier June 2021 Paraguay 3 - 1 Bolivia Copa America November 2020 Paraguay 2 - 2 Bolivia World Cup qualifier November 2016 Bolivia 1 - 0 Paraguay World Cup qualifier November 2015 Paraguay 2 - 1 Bolivia World Cup qualifier

