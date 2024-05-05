This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Michigan Panthers UFL 2024
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Michigan Panthers vs Arlington Renegades UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the Michigan Panthers and the Arlington Renegades, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage UFL match between the Michigan Panthers and the Arlington Renegades is set to take place on May 5, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

The Panthers' offense has been well-balanced all season. They score 21.0 points per game on average, with 164.6 passing yards and 111.2 running yards.

On the other hand, the Renegades have a strong passing attack, averaging 223.8 yards per game through the air. Their rushing game only averages 70.4 yards per game and they have collected 17.8 points per game.

Michigan Panthers vs Arlington Renegades: Date and Kick-off Time

The Michigan Panthers will face off against the Arlington Renegades in an epic UFL match on May 5 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Ford Field, in Detroit, Michigan.

DateMay 5 2024
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
VenueFord Field
LocationDetroit, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Panthers vs Arlington Renegades Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy the thrilling UFL matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the Arlington Renegades on FOX, and DirecTV Stream.

Michigan Panthers vs Arlington Renegades Team News

Michigan Panthers Team News

Michigan Panthers' key player, 25-year-old E.J. Perry has collected 664 yards passing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Another crucial player, 28-year-old running back Wes Hills has collected 226 rushing yards. Marcus Simms has also accumulated 318 receiving yards.

Michigan Panthers Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Michigan Panthers in the UFL matchups:

DateResults
Apr 28 2024Showboats 18-35 Panthers
Apr 20 2024Brahmas 19-9 Panthers
Apr 14 2024Panthers 34-20 Roughnecks
Apr 07 2024Panthers 13-20 Stallions
Mar 30 2024Panthers 18-16 BattleHawks

Arlington Renegades Team News

Key player, Luis Perez has led the team's aerial attack with 1150 passing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Additionally, 29-year-old De'Veon Smith has collected 123 rushing yards, and J.P. Payton has recorded 247 receiving yards.

Arlington Renegades Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Arlington Renegades in the UFL matchups:

DateResults
Apr 27 2024Renegades 15-25 Brahmas
Apr 21 2024Roughnecks 17-9 Renegades
Apr 13 2024Renegades 28-29 Defenders
Apr 06 2024BattleHawks 27-24 Renegades
Mar 30 2024Renegades 14-27 Stallions
