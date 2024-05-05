How to watch today's Michigan Panthers vs Arlington Renegades UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the Michigan Panthers and the Arlington Renegades, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage UFL match between the Michigan Panthers and the Arlington Renegades is set to take place on May 5, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

The Panthers' offense has been well-balanced all season. They score 21.0 points per game on average, with 164.6 passing yards and 111.2 running yards.

On the other hand, the Renegades have a strong passing attack, averaging 223.8 yards per game through the air. Their rushing game only averages 70.4 yards per game and they have collected 17.8 points per game.

Michigan Panthers vs Arlington Renegades: Date and Kick-off Time

The Michigan Panthers will face off against the Arlington Renegades in an epic UFL match on May 5 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Ford Field, in Detroit, Michigan.

Date May 5 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Panthers vs Arlington Renegades Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy the thrilling UFL matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the Arlington Renegades on FOX, and DirecTV Stream.

Michigan Panthers vs Arlington Renegades Team News

Michigan Panthers Team News

Michigan Panthers' key player, 25-year-old E.J. Perry has collected 664 yards passing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Another crucial player, 28-year-old running back Wes Hills has collected 226 rushing yards. Marcus Simms has also accumulated 318 receiving yards.

Michigan Panthers Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Michigan Panthers in the UFL matchups:

Date Results Apr 28 2024 Showboats 18-35 Panthers Apr 20 2024 Brahmas 19-9 Panthers Apr 14 2024 Panthers 34-20 Roughnecks Apr 07 2024 Panthers 13-20 Stallions Mar 30 2024 Panthers 18-16 BattleHawks

Arlington Renegades Team News

Key player, Luis Perez has led the team's aerial attack with 1150 passing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Additionally, 29-year-old De'Veon Smith has collected 123 rushing yards, and J.P. Payton has recorded 247 receiving yards.

Arlington Renegades Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Arlington Renegades in the UFL matchups: