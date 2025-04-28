How to watch today’s Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, including how to watch and team news.

The Florida Panthers will square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning to begin the thrilling Game 4 of their NHL Playoff series on April 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Florida Panthers took a 2-1 series lead. Tampa Bay won their last encounter 5-1.

Florida comes in with an overall record of 47-31-4 and a record of 14-13-2 against teams in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a 21-8-0 record in meetings where they experience fewer penalties compared to their opponent, demonstrating their success when they maintain discipline.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, is 12-14-3 in the division and 47-27-8 overall. At a remarkable 3.6 goals per game, the Lightning dominate the league with 292 goals scored.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The Florida Panthers will battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning in an electrifying NHL game on April 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date April 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV