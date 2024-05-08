Pachuca vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca will take on Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday.

Pachuca were seventh in the standings with 29 points from 17 matches. On the other hand, Club America were the table-toppers with 35 points, having only lost two games in the league phase. The visitors will have the upper hand in the first leg due to their recent form, despite playing away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Club America kick-off time

Date: May 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.16 pm ET Venue: Miguel Hidalgo Stadium

The match will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 11.16 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX match will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Midfielder Celso Ortiz is still recovering from his knee injury and will be unavailable for selection.

Gustavo Cabral and Israel Luna have also been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Barreto, Micolta, Aceves; Pedraza, Deossa; M. Rodriguez, Sanchez, Idrissi; Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Micolta, Berlanga, Perez, Aceves, L. Rodrigues, Contreras, C. Sanchez, R. Lopez Midfielders: Montiel, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Deossa, J. Lopez, Bautista, O. Gonzalez, Idrissi, B. Gonzalez, Hernandez, E. Rodriguez Forwards: De la Rosa, Rondon, Aguayo

Club America team news

Mexican defender Emilio Lara recovered from a knee issue to feature on the bench in the last game and could make it to the squad once again.

Club America forward Alejandro Zendejas is the go-to player for goals and he will be the one to watch out for in the final third.

CF America predicted XI: Malagon; Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Calderon; Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Quinones; Valdes, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 1, 2024 Pachuca 2-1 America CONCACAF Champions League April 24, 2024 America 1-1 Pachuca CONCACAF Champions League February 17, 2024 Pachuca 2-1 America Liga MX October 3, 2023 America 4-0 Pachuca Liga MX March 4, 2023 America 0-3 Pachuca Liga MX August 17, 2022 Pachuca 0-3 America Liga MX

Useful links