Pachuca vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Pachuca will take on Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday.
Pachuca were seventh in the standings with 29 points from 17 matches. On the other hand, Club America were the table-toppers with 35 points, having only lost two games in the league phase. The visitors will have the upper hand in the first leg due to their recent form, despite playing away from home.
Pachuca vs Club America kick-off time
|Date:
|May 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11.16 pm ET
|Venue:
|Miguel Hidalgo Stadium
The match will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 11.16 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Pachuca team news
Midfielder Celso Ortiz is still recovering from his knee injury and will be unavailable for selection.
Gustavo Cabral and Israel Luna have also been ruled out of the game due to injuries.
Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Barreto, Micolta, Aceves; Pedraza, Deossa; M. Rodriguez, Sanchez, Idrissi; Rondon
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas
|Defenders:
|Barreto, Micolta, Berlanga, Perez, Aceves, L. Rodrigues, Contreras, C. Sanchez, R. Lopez
|Midfielders:
|Montiel, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Deossa, J. Lopez, Bautista, O. Gonzalez, Idrissi, B. Gonzalez, Hernandez, E. Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|De la Rosa, Rondon, Aguayo
Club America team news
Mexican defender Emilio Lara recovered from a knee issue to feature on the bench in the last game and could make it to the squad once again.
Club America forward Alejandro Zendejas is the go-to player for goals and he will be the one to watch out for in the final third.
CF America predicted XI: Malagon; Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Calderon; Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Quinones; Valdes, Martin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez
|Defenders:
|I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 1, 2024
|Pachuca 2-1 America
|CONCACAF Champions League
|April 24, 2024
|America 1-1 Pachuca
|CONCACAF Champions League
|February 17, 2024
|Pachuca 2-1 America
|Liga MX
|October 3, 2023
|America 4-0 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|March 4, 2023
|America 0-3 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|August 17, 2022
|Pachuca 0-3 America
|Liga MX