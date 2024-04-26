How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a thrilling NBA matchup on April 26, 2024, at 5:30 pm EDT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For now, the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks are tied 1-1 in the series. They will now play Game 3 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Bucks defeated the Pacers 109-94 in the first game of this round on April 22, 2024, while the Pacers overcame the Bucks 125-108 in the second game on April 24, 2024.

The Indiana Pacers keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks, who have a 101.1 pace, which is good for second place in the NBA standings. The Pacers made 50.7% of their field goals, while the Bucks made 48.7%, which tied them for seventh place.

The Bucks make 14.2 three-point field goals per game, which is fifth most in the NBA points table. The Pacers only make 13.2 per game, which is the eleventh most.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and Tip-off Time

Date April 26, 2024 Time 5:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks live on ESPN and DirecTV Stream.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Indiana Pacers Team News

Pascal Siakam is a standout player for the Indiana Pacers, leading the team in rebounds and points.

Siakam, has been averaging 36.5 points and 12 rebounds in the playoffs.

Tyrese Haliburton has continued his amazing regular season and is still leading the team in assists with 10 per game.

The Pacers' lineup is strengthened even further by Myles Turner's ability to block shots, which gives them a defensive edge.

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

For the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard has been the team's main scoring threat, getting the most points and keeping the offense going.

Bobby Portis has been great on the boards and leads the team in rebounds.

Patrick Beverley has been very important in setting up plays, as he leads the team in assists and chances to score.

Brook Lopez has been a defensive rock, leading the team in stops and protecting the basket very important for the Bucks.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA matchups: