Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Osasuna and Atletico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Osasuna in a La Liga encounter at El Sadar on Thursday.

Beaming with confidence from their Madrid derby win against Real Madrid, Diego Simeone's men will be aiming to take advantage of a couple of games in hand as compared to the teams around them.

Whereas, currently, on a four-game winless run in all competitions, Osasuna are a mid-table side looking for their third win of the season following a goalless draw against Sevilla.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EDT Venue: El Sadar

The Spanish Primera Division match between Osassun and Atletico Madrid will be played at El Sadar football stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EDT on September 28 in the United States (US).

How to watch Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Osasuna team news

Jon Moncayola and Darko Brasanac are ruled out on account of injuries, while Unai Garcia is a doubt on fitness grounds.

Sergio Herrera is likely to continue in between the sticks ahead of Aitor Fernandez, with an undeterred back four of Ruben Pena, Alejandro Catena, David Garcia and Juan Cruz.

Ezequiel Avila, Ante Budimir and Johan Mojica would continue in attack, with Raul Garcia and Kike Barja as the available options.

Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Pena, Catena, D. Garcia, Cruz; Munoz, Torro, Oroz; Avila, Budimir, Mojica.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: D. Garcia, Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Pena, Areso Midfielders: Torro, Munoz, Ibanez, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Barja Forwards: Avila, Budimir, Arnaiz, Ra. Garcia

Atletico Madrid team news

The visitors have a number of injury victims in Thomas Lemar, Pablo Barrios, Caglar Soyuncu, Rodrigo De Paul, Reinildo and Vitolo.

Koke played the first half in the 3-1 win over Real Madrid after recovering from a hamstring issue, and could start again in place of Axel Witsel, alongside Marcos Llorente and Saul.

The return of Memphis Depay gives Simeone a better bench strength with Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann to continue up front.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Saul, Llorente, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 21, 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-0 Osasuna La Liga Jan 29, 2023 Osasuna 0-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga Feb 19, 2022 Osasuna 0-3 Atletico Madrid La Liga Nov 20, 2021 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna La Liga May 16, 2021 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Osasuna La Liga

