Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Orlando and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wednesday's matchup between Orlando City and Philadelphia Union in the MLS Eastern Conference will take place at Florida's Exploria Stadium.

Last time out, both teams' six-game winning streaks were snapped, with Philadelphia losing to San Jose Earthquakes and Orlando losing at New England Revolution.

After opening the month of June with back-to-back shutout victories against the New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids, Orlando City lost to the New England Revolution on Sunday by a score of 3-1.

In each of the previous three years, Oscar Pareja's team has finished in the top seven spots in the Eastern Conference, and they are still on track to do so this year as they are currently in seventh place, three points ahead of DC United in eighth and four points back of Thursday's opponents Philadelphia in fourth.

Orlando only managed to win five of their first six MLS games played at home this season, but they have now won eight of their past four games at Exploria Stadium.

Philadelphia lost 2-1 at home to the San Jose Earthquakes a week ago last Saturday, ending their impressive 10-game unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer.

The Eastern Conference champions Philadelphia still have a lot of work to do to close the 10-point deficit to Cincinnati, as Curtin's team is now fourth in the standings after 17 games. Only 10 of the Union's 30 MLS points this season have come from away victories.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Orlando City and Colorado Rapids face off on Jun 21 at the Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT)

How to watch Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Gaston Gonzalez, Luca Petrasso and Abdi Salim unavailable for selection. Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire are the top scorers for Orlando so far.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Carlos, Jansson, Schlegel; Araujo, Cartagena, Ojeda, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

Philadelphia team news

Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Orlando has won twice, while Philadelphia Union has recorded three victories. The last game between them ended in a 2-1 win in favour of Orlando earlier this season.

