Orlando City vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Orlando and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Orlando City take on New York City at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday evening, they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways in the MLS.

The hosts are 11th in the MLS standings with 15 points from 11 games, while the visitors are one spot higher despite having played one more game.

Orlando City has battled with consistency so far this season, unable to win two games in a row despite putting in some great displays, including a 2-1 triumph away at Philadelphia Union in March.

Another apparent concern for the Lions has been their home form, with only seven points from six games at Exploria Stadium this season, the fewest of any Eastern Conference team.

Oscar Pareja's team has lost three of their past four home games, but they did win their most recent encounter in front of their own fans, a 2-0 victory over a struggling Los Angeles Galaxy team.

NY City has had a slow start to the MLS season, despite finishing third the previous season. They are now in 10th position, nine points behind the top-of-the-table New England Revolution.

The Bronx Blues' form has deteriorated in recent weeks, as they have lost their previous four matches in all competitions, three of which they have failed to score in, including the most recent one against rivals New York Red Bulls.

Despite dominating possession at the Red Bull Arena, the Pigeons never seemed like they were going to threaten in front of goal, with only one shot on target throughout the whole contest.

Away form has been NY City's biggest issue this season, with the team taking just two points from seven road matches, the fewest of any team in the Eastern Conference, and Nick Cushing's side will need to put in a much better effort to stand any hope of a victory.

Orlando City vs NYCFC kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Orlando City and New York City FC face off on May 17 at the Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT)

How to watch Orlando vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Luca Petrasso unavailable for selection. It is in defence where they have impressed thus far, and Pareja will have to set up an altered back-four featuring Micaheal Halliday, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, and Rodrigo Schlegel.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Carlos, Jansson, Schlegel; Araujo, Cartagena, Ojeda, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries, while their top scorer Telles Magno has failed to score in the last three outings.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Gray, Martins, Chanot, Cufre; Ledezma, Sands, Parks; Pereira, Rodriguez, Magno

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

In their last five head-to-heads, New York City FC and Orlando City have drawn twice, with NYCFC having won twice.

