Orlando City vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Orlando and Colorado, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Orlando City host the Colorado Rapids at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, they will be hoping to get into the top half of the Eastern Conference.

After defeating the New York Red Bulls 3-0 last week, the Lions have been in good form lately and enter this game unbeaten in their last five games. In stark contrast, the Rapids' scoreless draw with the Earthquakes left them winless in their last six league games and their last seven overall.

Orlando City appears to have recovered their form as we approach the midpoint of the regular MLS season after their surprising loss from the US Open Cup at the beginning of last month.

They have picked up nine points from their previous five games, including two crucial draws against higher-ranked opponents Columbus Crew and Atlanta United, and they are unbeaten in their last three home games.

After their draw against Atlanta, Oscar Pareja spoke extensively about Orlando's struggle to find a full 90-minute performance this season. Orlando's team answered in a big manner by scoring in both halves and maintaining their clean sheet until the final whistle last week at the Red Bull Arena.

The Rapids, meanwhile, are struggling at the bottom of the Western Conference after their spirited 0-0 draw with the Earthquakes last week; they have now gone seven games in all competitions without a victory.

Even though a draw may not have been the best outcome, Robin Fraser would have taken away some positives from the game, particularly the team's tenacity after going down to 10 men early in the second half.

At the beginning of last month, Jonathan Lewis, Kevin Cabral, and Lalas Abubakar scored goals to give the Rapids their most recent league victory over LA Galaxy, the only team with a lower record so far this year.

The Rapids have had greater success away from DSG Park than at home, picking up nine of their 13 points this season despite dropping their past two away games.

Orlando City vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: Jun 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Orlando City and Colorado Rapids face off on Jun 10 at the Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT)

How to watch Orlando vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Gaston Gonzalez, Luca Petrasso and Abdi Salim unavailable for selection. Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara are the top scorers for Orlando.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Carlos, Jansson, Schlegel; Araujo, Cartagena, Ojeda, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

Colorado team news

Abraham Rodriguez, Jack Price, Jackson Travis and Aboubacar Keita will miss the game with long-term injuries. Kevin Cabral and Michael Barrios have been the club's top scorers in MLS.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Nicholson, Ronan, Leyva, Markanich; Rubio; Cabral, Lewis.

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Maxso, Gersbach, Anderson, Keita, Markanich,Edwards, Abubakar Midfielders Alves, Price, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Harris, Larraz, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Colorado Rapids and Orlando City have ended with one win each with the last three games having ended in draws.

