Orlando City vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Orlando and Chicago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City and Chicago Fire meet at Florida's Exploria Stadium on Saturday, separated by five points in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Despite losing three consecutive games, the hosts remain in the playoff hunt; after going five games without a win, their visitors closed June with back-to-back victories.

After losing in New England to halt a six-game unbeaten streak, Orlando drew 2-2 with Philadelphia and failed to break the stalemate against Seattle Sounders last time out.

Following that defeat, Orlando remains the MLS's second-best road team this season, but they now return home to the Sunshine State, where they have won only three of their ten league games thus far.

After finishing in the top seven of the Eastern Conference for the last three years, Pareja's current team is on track to do it again, as they are seventh after 19 games and have a playoff place in sight.

Chicago lost 1-0 to Orlando at Exploria Stadium in April 2022 after being relegated to 10 men in the first half, but their hosts' recent difficulties, along with an upturn in their own fortunes, will increase expectations that they may fare better this time.

The Fire finally discovered the proper recipe at the end of June, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers before going on to win consecutive MLS games for the first time in nearly a year last weekend.

Chicago won its second straight game on the road, defeating Sporting Kansas City 1-0 at Children's Mercy Park, as Fabian Herbers scored in the second half.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Gaston Gonzalez, Luca Petrasso and Abdi Salim unavailable for selection. Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire are the top scorers for Orlando so far.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Carlos, Jansson, Schlegel; Araujo, Cartagena, Ojeda, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres and Victor Bezerra will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda, M Navarro; F Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres, F. Navarro, Shaqiri Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Orlando has won thrice, while Chicago Fire has recorded two victories. The last game between them ended in a 1-0 win in favor of Orlando more than a year ago.

