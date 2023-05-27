Orlando City vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Orlando and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time this season when they play Atlanta United at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the visitors are attempting to win their first Major League Soccer away game since March.

Last weekend, Orlando ended a four-game losing trend by defeating Inter Miami 3-1, thanks to goals from Ercan Kara, Martin Ojeda, and Rafael Santos.

Oscar Pareja's team has one of the finest away records in the league, with 11 points from six games on the road so far this season.

The Lions, on the other hand, return to a familiar setting this weekend, where they have the poorest home record in the Eastern Conference, with only eight points from seven games, placing them sixth in the conference rankings.

The visitors shared the spoils with Chicago Fire in a tense 3-3 draw that saw both teams receive red cards.

They took the lead in the 29th minute through Andrew Gutman, but the sides went into the half-time break level after Juanjo Purata put the ball into his own net. Shortly after the resumption, Maren Haile-Selassie gave Chicago the lead before Giorgos Giakoumakis's brace looked to have secured all three points for Gonzalo Pineda's side.

However, Georgios Koutsias rescued a draw for the Fire with an 89th-minute equaliser.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Exploria Stadium

Orlando City and Atlanta United face off on May 27 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Orlando City vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Orlando team news

Orlando City has Luca Petrasso unavailable for selection. It is in defence where they have impressed thus far, and Pareja will have to set up an altered back-four featuring Micaheal Halliday, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, and Kyle Smith. Rodrigo Schlegel may be dropped from the lineup.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Antonio, Jansson, Smith; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Torres, Gonzalez; Kara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Captain Brad Guzan is still out with an MCL tear. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United possible XI: Westberg; Lennon, Robinson, Sanchez, Wiley; Sejdic, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Giakoumakis; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Berry, Chol

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Orlando City has won only once while Atlanta United won thrice. The last three games have all ended in favour of the Five Stripes.

