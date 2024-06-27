How to watch today's Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know more about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers.

The Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 27, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET.

With 5.23 runs scored per game, the Orioles are the best team in the league. They also have 8.82 hits per game, which is third-best. With 129 home runs, they also have the most in the league.

However, the Rangers are ranked 19th in hits per game (7.94), 21st in home runs (76), and 18th in runs per game (4.21).

Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers will take place on June 27, 2024, at 6:35 pm ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in Baltimore, MD, USA.

Date June 27, 2024 Time 6:35 pm ET Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, MD

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Texas Rangers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers live on MLB.tv television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSSW and MASN.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

RHP Kyle Bradish is on the 15-day injured list with a UCL sprain.

SP Dean Kremer joins him due to a tricep injury.

Texas Rangers Team News

OF Evan Carter is out for 10 days because of a lumbar injury.

RHP Cole Winn is unavailable for 15 days with a right shoulder sprain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers in the MLB: