How to watch today's Oregon vs Maryland NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 16th-ranked Maryland women's basketball squad (17-5, 7-4 B1G) embarks on a two-game road trip, tipping things off against Oregon (16-6, 7-4) on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. The showdown is set for 9 pm ET.

The Terrapins are looking to bounce back from a gut-wrenching 66-65 defeat to Illinois on Sunday in College Park. Kaylene Smikle led the charge with 15 points, while Shyanne Sellers contributed 14, and Sarah Te-Biasu added 10.

Oregon has been in solid form, winning four of its last five matchups and seven of its last nine. The Ducks split their recent Michigan road swing, toppling then-16th-ranked Michigan State 63-59 before stumbling against Michigan last Sunday.

This marks just the third-ever meeting between the two programs and the first since Oregon stunned fourth-ranked Maryland in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. That 77-63 Sweet 16 victory propelled the Ducks to their first of three consecutive Elite Eight appearances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs Maryland NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Oregon vs Maryland: Date and tip-off time

The Ducks versus Terrapins is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

Date Thursday, February 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Matthew Knight Arena Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon vs Maryland on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ducks and Terrapins on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Oregon vs Maryland play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

Deja Kelly is a jack-of-all-trades for the Ducks, making an impact both on and off the court. She averages over 10 points per game while chipping in 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals. Though her efficiency has been shaky—especially from beyond the arc, where she’s shooting just over 15%—she remains a key cog in Oregon’s lineup. Away from the hardwood, she moonlights as a student broadcaster for men’s games, sometimes juggling both playing and broadcasting duties on the same day.

Alongside Kelly, Peyton Scott forms the other half of Oregon's starting backcourt. The duo carries much of the scoring burden for the Ducks, with Scott also posting just over 10 points per contest. While she can be streaky, she’s a dangerous offensive weapon when she finds her rhythm.

Off the bench, Nani Falatea provides a spark as Oregon's go-to sharpshooter, knocking down nearly 40% of her three-point attempts. Maryland struggled to contain Illinois from deep, surrendering 10 triples in their last outing. Keeping a close eye on Falatea will be crucial to avoiding another perimeter onslaught.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Kaylene Smikle has been a model of consistency, reaching double figures in 21 consecutive contests. Sarah Te-Biasu has hit that mark in each of her last four outings, while Shyanne Sellers has posted double-digit scoring in 17 of 20 games overall—including a perfect 11-for-11 in Big Ten play.

Sellers continues to climb Maryland's record books, currently sitting at No. 18 on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,496 career points. She's just three points away from surpassing Deedee Warley (1,512) for the 17th spot. Meanwhile, her playmaking prowess has her seventh in school history with 483 career assists. She’s on the verge of passing Anjale Barrett (486) for sixth place and is only six assists shy of overtaking Alyssa Thomas (488) for the fifth spot. On the glass, the Terps have dominated more often than not, winning the rebounding battle in 17 of their 22 games this season.