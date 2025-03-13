How to watch today's Oregon Ducks vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs Indiana NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks (23-8) are set to clash with the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-12) in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Oregon secured a nine-point victory over Indiana last week despite an off-night offensively. The Ducks connected on just 39.3% of their field-goal attempts—marking their third-lowest shooting percentage of the season—but still managed to come out on top.

Indiana, meanwhile, has been teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble for weeks, but a strong late-season push has kept their hopes alive. A road win over Big Ten champion Michigan State and a crucial home victory against archrival Purdue have put the Hoosiers back in the conversation for March Madness.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon Ducks vs. the Indiana Hoosiers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Oregon Ducks vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and tip-off time

The Ducks and the Hoosiers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ducks and the Hoosiers on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

Nate Bittle, will need to step up and deliver one of his best performances in a Ducks uniform. Defence and rebounding will be key for Oregon if they hope to advance.

In their previous matchup, the Ducks had three starters finish in double figures, while their bench contributed 18 total points. Forward Kwame Evans Jr. led the second unit with 10 points. Oregon certainly has the talent to get more production from its reserves, with Evans averaging 6.3 points per game, guard Jadrian Tracy adding 7.2 per night, and Supreme Cook chipping in five per contest.

Indiana Hoosiers news & key performers

Indiana’s campaign hasn't unfolded as anticipated, but the Hoosiers are hitting their stride at the right time heading into the Big Ten Tournament. Winners of four of their last five, they've tightened things up defensively, showing significant improvement on that end of the floor.

During this strong stretch, Indiana has surrendered just 66.2 points per game—drastically better than the 75.3 they allowed across their previous 22 contests. As his tenure winds down, Mike Woodson has watched his team clamp down, holding each of its last three opponents below 40% shooting overall and under 31% from three-point range—a run that includes a prior showdown with Oregon.