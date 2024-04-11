Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will be looking to take a first-leg lead in their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against Greek side Olympiacos when they face off at Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday evening.

The hosts edged out Maccabi Tel Aviv 7-5 on aggregate in a goal-fest of a round of 16 tie to reach this stage, while their visitors got the better of Union Saint-Gilloise over two legs, emerging as 3-1 victors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki

The Europa Conference League quarter-final 1st leg match between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce will be held at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki in Piraeus, Greece. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:45 pm EST UK time on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos team news

Olympiacos will be missing defender Sotiris Alexandropoulos due to an injury on Thursday night, while former Wolves winger Daniel Podence is set to serve a one-match European suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

Olympiacos possible XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Abbey, Richards; Horta, Gezze; Masouras, Martins; El Kaabi, Jovetic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paschalakis, Tzolakis, Papadoudis Defenders: Rodinei, Ortega, Carmo, Richards, Retsos, Ndoj, Vezo, Biancone, Abbey, Quini Midfielders: Podence, Camara, Fortounis, Martins, Masouras, Hezze, Chiquinho, Alexandropoulos, Horta, Iborra, Fadiga, Carvalho Forwards: El Kaabi, El Arabi, Jovetić, Cabral, Navarro, Bah, Brnić

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce continue to cope with several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Greece, with defender Luan Peres, midfielder Fred and attacker Josh King all set to remain sidelined with respective injuries.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Osay-Samuel, Dijku, Oosterwolde, Kadioglu; Krunic, Zajc; Kahveci, Szymanski, Tadic; Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Soyuncu, Becao, Djiku, Peres, Bonucci, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Osayi-Samuel, Muldur Midfielders: Krunic, Zajc, Szymanski, Kahveci Forwards: Batshuayi, Dzeko, Dursun, Kent, Tadic, Under

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/11/21 Olympiacos FC 1-0 Fenerbahçe UEFA Europa League 30/09/21 Fenerbahçe 0-3 Olympiacos FC UEFA Europa League 21/07/15 Fenerbahçe 3-2 Olympiacos FC Club Friendly Games 17/08/14 Fenerbahçe 2-1 Olympiacos FC Club Friendly Games

Useful links