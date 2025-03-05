How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (24-5) will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they travel to face the Ole Miss Rebels (20-9) on Wednesday at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Tennessee is coming off a dramatic buzzer-beating victory over Alabama on Saturday, as senior guard Jahmai Mashack drained a deep three-pointer to snatch the win. The Crimson Tide let the game slip away in the final moments, missing crucial free throws and committing a costly five-second violation that gave the Volunteers an opportunity to seal the deal. Both teams shot around 42% from the floor, but Alabama’s nine missed free throws proved to be a key difference-maker.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss leaned on the hot shooting of senior guard Sean Pedulla in their latest win over Oklahoma. The Oklahoma native put up 26 points, including a clutch go-ahead three-pointer with 18.3 seconds remaining. The Rebels were efficient from the field, knocking down 50.9% of their shots while dominating inside with 36 points in the paint and making the most of their trips to the foul line with 23 free throws. They built an 11-point lead at one stage and never trailed by more than two.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Volunteers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels vs. the Tennessee Volunteers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Tennessee Volunteers play-by-play commentary on radio

On the other side, Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels with 15.2 points per game, along with 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Ole Miss also gets solid production from senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield (11.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG), senior guard Matthew Murrell (11.0 PPG, 3.4 RPG), and senior guard Dre Davis (10.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG).

Tennessee Volunteers news & key performers

Tennessee’s offensive leader is senior guard Chaz Lanier, who averages 17.8 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Other key contributors for the Volunteers include senior guard Zakai Zeigler (13.7 PPG, 7.2 APG), senior guard Jordan Gainey (10.8 PPG), and senior forward Igor Milicic Jr. (10.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG).