How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

SEC foes are set to clash as the Ole Miss Rebels (18-8) play host to the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks (25-3) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and South Carolina Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Thursday, February 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the South Carolina Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs South Carolina Gamecocks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

On the Ole Miss side, Starr Jacobs was the driving force in their latest win, dropping a team-high 22 points on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting while also leading the team with four steals. She has now tallied 50 steals this season. The Rebels have had back-to-back 20+ point scorers, as KK Deans also posted 22 points in their previous game against Tennessee.

South Carolina Gamecocks news & key performers

For South Carolina, Joyce Edwards has been a game-changer off the bench, leading the team in scoring despite making just one start. She’s putting up 13+ points per game, helping the Gamecocks top the nation in bench scoring. Right behind her is MiLaysia Fulwiley, who contributes 12.1 points per game in just 18 minutes a night—all without a single start this season. Meanwhile, Te-Hina Paopao is the only Gamecock starter averaging double figures. In two seasons with South Carolina, she’s earned Second Team All-American and All-SEC Second Team honors.