How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (19-6) will aim to keep their momentum rolling as they look to extend their three-game winning streak against the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7) on Saturday at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Mississippi State has struggled to maintain consistency, showing flashes of brilliance only to stumble shortly after. Two games ago, they pulled off a tight 76-75 win over Georgia, but in their latest outing against Florida, they couldn’t hold on, falling 81-68 at home. The Bulldogs held a one-point edge at halftime, but their defensive woes in the second half allowed the Gators to pile up 48 points, sealing Mississippi State’s fate. Offensively, they shot 41.4% from the field but struggled from deep, connecting on just 25.9% of their three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is on a tear, stringing together three straight wins over Kentucky, Auburn, and South Carolina. In their most recent victory over South Carolina, they jumped out to a 42-30 lead at halftime, and while they cooled off in the second half, they still managed to grind out a 72-68 road win. The Rebels shot an efficient 45.5% from the floor and were deadly from beyond the arc, hitting 61.5% of their threes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Location Oxford, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Mississippi State Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

Malik Dia played a key role, dropping 18 points and grabbing three rebounds. Ole Miss is putting up 78.1 points per game and has found an offensive groove at home, totaling 180 points in their last two games on their own floor. The Rebels hit 44.8% of their shots from the field, 35.5% from three-point range, and convert 72.9% of their free throws. They also average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game while taking care of the ball with just 8.8 turnovers per contest.

Mississippi State Bulldogs news & key performers

The Bulldogs' offense is powered by Josh Hubbard, who leads the team with 17.6 points per game. Mississippi State averages 79.3 points per contest, shooting 45.8% from the field, 31.7% from deep, and 67.9% at the free-throw line. They are also active on the boards, pulling down 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, while limiting their turnovers to 10.5 per outing.