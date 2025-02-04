How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Kentucky NCAAM game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (16-6) will defend their home court in a key SEC showdown against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (15-6) on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 7:00 pm ET.

Kentucky enters the contest with a 15-6 record, but their 4-4 mark in conference play places them eighth in the SEC standings. The Wildcats got off to a hot start, going 12-2, with their only early losses coming against Clemson and Ohio State. However, conference play has been a rollercoaster.

After falling to Georgia, they rebounded with wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M before dropping three of their last four—their lone victory in that stretch being an impressive win over Tennessee. In their most recent game against Arkansas, it was a tight battle in the first half, with the Razorbacks taking a slim one-point lead before the break. Arkansas never relinquished control after that, ultimately handing Kentucky an 89-79 defeat.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss sits at 16-6 overall and 5-4 in SEC action, good for sixth in the league standings. The Rebels started the season on fire, winning 15 of their first 17 games, with their only losses coming against Purdue and Memphis. That stretch also included a statement victory over Alabama.

However, things have taken a turn recently, as Ole Miss has dropped four of their last five matchups. In their latest outing against Auburn, the Rebels fell behind after eight minutes and never managed to reclaim the lead. They fought to keep the game close in the second half, but Auburn held firm for a 92-82 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs. the Kentucky Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at SJB Pavilion in Ole Miss, Mississippi.

Date Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue SJB Pavilion Location Ole Miss, Mississippi

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

For Ole Miss, Sean Pedulla carried the offensive load in the loss to Auburn, dropping a season-high 29 points on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting from the floor. Jaemyn Brakefield and Davon Barnes tied for the team lead in rebounds with five each, while Jaylen Murray dished out a team-best four assists. The Rebels shot a respectable 46% from the field, but their 31% mark from three-point range was underwhelming. Additionally, they were outmuscled on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 41-30. One bright spot was their ball security, as they committed just nine turnovers in the game.

Kentucky Wildcats team news & key performers

In their loss to Arkansas, the Wildcats were fueled by a dominant performance from Amari Williams, who poured in a season-high 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Jaxson Robinson also contributed 20 points, while Ansley Almonor and Otega Oweh chipped in with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Kentucky won the battle on the boards, 33-30, creating 14 second-chance points. However, turnovers proved costly—they coughed up the ball 13 times, compared to just seven giveaways by Arkansas, which translated into an 18-5 fastbreak point disadvantage.