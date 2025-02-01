How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Auburn Tigers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Auburn Tigers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers (19-1) will aim to extend their impressive 12-game winning streak when they travel to face the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (16-5) on Saturday at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

The Tigers have been nearly unstoppable this season, with only one setback on their record—a hard-fought 84-78 loss to Duke back on December 4. Before that, Auburn opened their campaign with victories over Vermont, Houston, Kent State, North Alabama, Iowa State, North Carolina, and Memphis. Since that lone defeat, they’ve been on a tear, stacking up win after win.

As for Ole Miss, they were rolling through mid-January but have recently hit some bumps in the road. The Rebels started the season strong at 11-1, with their only early loss coming against Purdue. They notched wins against Long Island University, Grambling, South Alabama, Colorado State, Oral Roberts, BYU, Louisville, Southern Miss, Southern, and Queens University. After falling to Memphis on December 28, Ole Miss bounced back with victories over Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, and Alabama. However, the past few weeks haven’t been as kind, as they’ve gone 1-3, suffering defeats against Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Missouri.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs. the Auburn Tigers NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, United States.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue The Pavilion at Ole Miss Location Oxford, Mississippi, United States

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Auburn Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

Ole Miss puts up 77.5 points per game, though their offensive output has dipped to 72.1 per contest in conference play, and they’ve been less effective scoring at home. The Rebels shoot 44.5% from the floor, 35.0% from beyond the arc, and 73.2% from the free-throw line, while averaging 9.5 offensive rebounds and 9.3 turnovers per outing.

In their latest battle against Texas, Sean Pedulla led the charge with 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Dre Davis put up 17 points, adding seven rebounds and two blocks. Off the bench, Jaemyn Brakefield made a strong impact, posting 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists while also tallying a steal and a block in 31 minutes.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

Auburn boasts one of the nation’s most potent offenses, averaging 84.2 points per game. Their efficiency is reflected in a 48.6% field goal percentage, a solid 37.0% from deep, and a 74.3% mark from the free-throw line. They also dominate the glass, pulling down 12.3 offensive boards per contest, while limiting their mistakes with just 9.4 turnovers per game.

At the heart of Auburn’s success is Johni Broome, who leads the squad with 18.2 points per game. In their latest matchup against LSU, Broome delivered a stellar performance, dropping 26 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and swatting three shots. Miles Kelly contributed 13 points, three rebounds, and three steals in 29 minutes, while Tahaad Pettiford provided a spark off the bench, tallying 10 points, three boards, and two assists in 23 minutes.