How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Arkansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 9 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12) are set to clash with the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (21-10) in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss enters the matchup looking to bounce back after a lopsided 90-71 defeat against Florida in their regular-season finale. The Rebels trailed 38-31 at halftime but were overrun in the second half, surrendering 52 points. They struggled offensively, shooting just 33.3% from the floor and beyond the arc while converting 80% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is riding the momentum of a hard-fought 72-68 win over South Carolina. The Razorbacks built a commanding 47-30 halftime lead but had to withstand a late Gamecocks rally to secure the victory. They finished the night shooting 44.6% from the field, 31.8% from three-point range, and an impressive 93.8% at the foul line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and tip-off time

The Rebels and the Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rebels and the Razorbacks on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

Ole Miss is led by senior guard Sean Pedulla, the lone Rebel to earn postseason honours as a Third-Team All-SEC selection. The 6-foot-1 sharpshooter leads the team with 15.1 points per game and has drilled 77 three-pointers this season at a 40.7% clip. He capped the regular season with a 22-point performance, including four threes, in the loss to Florida. The Rebels boast a well-balanced attack, with six players averaging double digits.

Senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound force in the paint, contributes 11.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, athletic 6-foot-4 guard Matthew Murrell adds 10.9 points per contest and is known for his ability to finish at the rim with authority.

Arkansas Razorbacks news & key performers

On the other side, Trevon Brazile stepped up in a big way for Arkansas, dropping 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward exceeded his season averages of 5.9 points and 4.9 boards, proving to be a key presence in the paint. He partners with 7-foot-2 sophomore center Zvonimir Ivisic, who adds 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. Ivisic also stretches the floor, having knocked down 47 three-pointers this season.

With top scorer Adou Thiero and standout freshman Boogie Fland sidelined due to injuries, the Razorbacks will rely on veteran guards DJ Wagner and Johnell Davis. Wagner contributed 13 points with three made triples against South Carolina, while Davis added 14 in the win.