How to watch today's Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State College Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 2 Oklahoma heads to Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday for its final midweek showdown of the regular season, facing off against in-state rival No. 18 Oklahoma State in a high-stakes non-conference clash.
The Cowgirls (23-11, 5-5 Big 12) come into the matchup sitting 18th in the latest ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 and are no strangers to neutral-site contests—this will be their 16th, and they're 11-4 in those games. In the circle, Ruby Meylan has emerged as a force. The junior ranks 15th nationally in strikeouts (143) and sits 10th in ERA (1.32). Sophomore Katie Kutz has also stepped up as a key contributor in the rotation, evolving from a depth arm into one of OSU's most reliable options.
Oklahoma (34-3) enters the contest on a roll. Last week at UT Arlington, freshman Gabbie Garcia tied a program record by doubling in all three at-bats, becoming just the ninth Sooner ever to accomplish that feat. OU's first-years have been dominant, combining for nine RBIs in a 13-2 rout. Corri Hicks drove in four runs, Kasidi Pickering added three, and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Sydney Barker chipped in one each.
How to watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State College Softball game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: ESPN2
- Streaming service: Fubo
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State: Date and First-Pitch time
Oklahoma will take on Oklahoma State in an electrifying College Softball game on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Date
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
First-Pitch Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Devon Park
Location
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State team news, injury reports & key players
Oklahoma Sooners team news
McEnroe-Marinas and Garcia have been stalwarts both offensively and defensively in SEC play, anchoring the left side of the infield and the middle of the lineup. McEnroe-Marinas leads the team with seven home runs and 16 runs scored in conference play, while Garcia has gone yard five times and is perfect in the field across 36 chances. Pickering is setting the pace at the plate with a .469 average in SEC games.
Oklahoma State Cowgirls team news
Rosie Davis and Tia Warsop have made their mark, with Davis leading OU in RBIs (36) and Warsop posting a team-best .400 average. Megan Bloodworth and Amanda Hasler—both named Big 12 Player of the Week this season—have added power at the plate, with Bloodworth slashing .312/.379/.584 with six homers and Hasler leading the team with nine.