How to watch today's Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State College Softball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Softball game between the Oklahoma versus the Oklahoma State, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

No. 2 Oklahoma heads to Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday for its final midweek showdown of the regular season, facing off against in-state rival No. 18 Oklahoma State in a high-stakes non-conference clash.

The Cowgirls (23-11, 5-5 Big 12) come into the matchup sitting 18th in the latest ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 and are no strangers to neutral-site contests—this will be their 16th, and they're 11-4 in those games. In the circle, Ruby Meylan has emerged as a force. The junior ranks 15th nationally in strikeouts (143) and sits 10th in ERA (1.32). Sophomore Katie Kutz has also stepped up as a key contributor in the rotation, evolving from a depth arm into one of OSU's most reliable options.

Oklahoma (34-3) enters the contest on a roll. Last week at UT Arlington, freshman Gabbie Garcia tied a program record by doubling in all three at-bats, becoming just the ninth Sooner ever to accomplish that feat. OU's first-years have been dominant, combining for nine RBIs in a 13-2 rout. Corri Hicks drove in four runs, Kasidi Pickering added three, and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Sydney Barker chipped in one each.

How to watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State College Softball game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State: Date and First-Pitch time

Oklahoma will take on Oklahoma State in an electrifying College Softball game on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Wednesday, April 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Devon Park Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State team news, injury reports & key players

Oklahoma Sooners team news

McEnroe-Marinas and Garcia have been stalwarts both offensively and defensively in SEC play, anchoring the left side of the infield and the middle of the lineup. McEnroe-Marinas leads the team with seven home runs and 16 runs scored in conference play, while Garcia has gone yard five times and is perfect in the field across 36 chances. Pickering is setting the pace at the plate with a .469 average in SEC games.

Oklahoma State Cowgirls team news

Rosie Davis and Tia Warsop have made their mark, with Davis leading OU in RBIs (36) and Warsop posting a team-best .400 average. Megan Bloodworth and Amanda Hasler—both named Big 12 Player of the Week this season—have added power at the plate, with Bloodworth slashing .312/.379/.584 with six homers and Hasler leading the team with nine.