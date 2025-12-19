How to watch Oklahoma vs Alabama NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Oklahoma welcomes Alabama to Norman for a heavyweight clash in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, with both programs carrying double-digit win totals and plenty on the line.

The Sooners enter at 10-2 with more than just a trip to the next round at stake. History is staring them in the face. No team has ever beaten Alabama twice in the same season, and Oklahoma is also looking to snap its long-running playoff drought, having gone winless in four previous CFP appearances. This is a chance to change the narrative in front of a home crowd at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Alabama, meanwhile, isn’t quite the same group that fell to the Sooners earlier in the year. The Crimson Tide were banged up down the stretch, particularly in the SEC Championship Game, where more than a dozen players were either sidelined or limited. The good news for Tide fans is that reinforcements are arriving just in time, with key contributors, including running back Jam Miller, back in the fold as Alabama looks to flip the script when it matters most.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma vs Alabama NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma vs Alabama: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in an exciting NCAAF game on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Friday, December 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Location Norman, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma vs Alabama on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma vs Alabama team news & key performers

Oklahoma Sooners team news

The overall performance trend hasn’t inspired much confidence either. Over the past month, Alabama has looked out of rhythm, and much of that scrutiny has landed on quarterback Ty Simpson. He lit up Oklahoma for 326 yards on Nov. 15, but context matters; his modest 147-yard outing against Eastern Illinois came in just one half of work. Since then, the numbers have dipped noticeably: only 122 passing yards in the Iron Bowl against Auburn, followed by a 212-yard showing versus Georgia in Atlanta. Fair or not, the offense’s recent struggles begin, and perhaps end, with more consistency needed under center.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Alabama could once again be shorthanded up front, as defensive end LT Overton is on track to miss his second consecutive game while dealing with an illness or undisclosed medical issue. His absence would be felt, too. Overton sits second on the Crimson Tide in sacks with four on the year.

The bigger concern lately, though, has been Alabama’s inability to generate anything resembling a consistent ground game. That issue was glaring in the SEC Championship, where the Tide somehow finished with minus-three rushing yards against Georgia. Injuries ravaged the backfield in that matchup, with two of Alabama’s top three running backs unavailable. Jam Miller is expected back this time around, but even his return comes with a caveat—he hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark since early October. As a team, Alabama is averaging just 116.2 rushing yards per game, the lowest figure among the College Football Playoff field.