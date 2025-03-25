How to watch today's Oklahoma State vs North Texas Mean Green NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs North Texas NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The fourth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys will welcome the second-seeded North Texas Mean Green to Stillwater on Tuesday night, with a coveted spot in next week’s semifinals in Indianapolis hanging in the balance.

Oklahoma State punched its ticket to this stage with a thrilling 85-83 upset over top-seeded SMU on Sunday in Dallas. The game’s decisive moment came in the final second when Brandon Newman swiped an inbounds pass from Tibet Gorener to seal the victory. Prior to that, senior forward Abou Ousmane delivered the game-winning bucket—a clutch turnaround jumper with just 33 seconds left.

North Texas (26-8) also advanced in dramatic fashion, eking out a 65-63 win over Arkansas State in Denton. Jasper Floyd played the hero, sinking a turnaround jumper with two seconds remaining to cap off an impressive all-around performance. Floyd finished the night with 18 points, five boards, and four assists, proving instrumental in the hard-fought victory.

Oklahoma Sooners vs North Texas Mean Green: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners and the North Texas Mean Green will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States.

Date Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Gallagher-Iba Arena Location Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States

How to watch Oklahoma Sooners vs North Texas Mean Green on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma Sooners and the North Texas Mean Green on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Oklahoma offense was firing on all cylinders in its shootout win over SMU. Senior guard Bryce Thompson, the team’s leading scorer (12.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg), spearheaded the attack with 24 points. Ousmane complemented his teammate’s efforts with an 18-point outing, which included an efficient 6-of-7 performance at the charity stripe. Both teams shot the ball exceptionally well from the field and from three-point range, with free-throw struggles preventing either side from gaining a decisive edge.

North Texas Mean Green news & key performers

The Mean Green aren’t known for lighting up the scoreboard, averaging a modest 68.2 points per contest. However, their calling card is defense, where they rank third nationally, holding opponents to a stifling 59.9 points per game. Senior guard Atin Wright has been their most reliable scoring threat, averaging 14.9 points, though he was held in check against Arkansas State, managing just three points on 1-of-6 shooting. As a team, North Texas shoots a respectable 45.1% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc while excelling at the free-throw line with a 77.4% conversion rate. Defensively, they limit opponents to 41.1% shooting overall and just 30.7% from deep.