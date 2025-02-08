How to watch today's Oklahoma Sooners vs Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4) hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6) on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET.

The Volunteers boast a 19-4 record, with a 6-4 mark in SEC play, which places them sixth in the conference standings. They came storming out of the gates, starting the season 14-0 before a lopsided 73-43 loss to Florida halted their momentum. After bouncing back with two wins, they stumbled through a rough stretch, dropping three of their next four, including a narrow two-point defeat to Auburn. Since then, Tennessee has regained its footing, winning back-to-back games.

Last time out, Tennessee faced Missouri in a game where they trailed for much of the first half, heading into the break down by six. However, the Vols clawed their way back, eventually securing an 85-81 victory.

The Sooners, sitting at 16-6 overall, have had a rough go in SEC play, with a 3-6 conference record, placing them at 13th. Like Tennessee, they got off to a red-hot start, opening the season 13-0, only to hit a four-game skid soon after. Since then, they've been up and down, going 3-2 in their last five matchups.

Their most recent outing saw them take on Auburn, but things went south early. Auburn grabbed the lead just four minutes in and never let go, taking a double-digit advantage into halftime before cruising to a dominant 98-70 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Tennessee Volunteers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Lloyd Noble Center Location Norman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

For Oklahoma, Dayton Forsythe led the team with 13 points off the bench in the blowout loss to Auburn, taking advantage of extended minutes in a lopsided game. Their go-to scorer and top rebounder is Jalon Moore, a 6ft 7in senior forward who is averaging 17.9 PPG and 5.7 RPG. Moore, a key starter from last season, has been a consistent force, scoring double digits in every conference game, including a season-high 29 points in a tight battle with Texas.

Though Moore thrives in the paint, he also has a reliable outside shot, sinking 29 threes at a 43.3% success rate. Meanwhile, the team’s most highly-touted NBA prospect is Jeremiah Fears, a 6ft 4in freshman guard who stuffs the stat sheet with 15.9 PPG, 4.2 APG, and 3.8 RPG.

Tennessee Volunteers news & key performers

In Tennessee's win over Missouri, Igor Milicic Jr. put together a monstrous performance, leading the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The 6ft 10in forward has been the Volunteers' top interior presence, averaging 10.9 PPG and a team-high 8.2 RPG.

The squad's leading scorer is Chaz Lanier, a 6ft 4in senior guard who is posting 17.5 PPG while knocking down 81 three-pointers at a 42.2% clip. Zakai Zeigler, the 5ft 9in senior point guard, is coming off a sensational outing, finishing with 21 points and 8 assists. On the season, he's contributing 12.7 PPG and 6.5 APG.