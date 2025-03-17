How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Utah Hockey Club, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers (39-24-4, in the Pacific Division) face the Utah Hockey Club (30-26-11, in the Central Division) in Western Conference play on Tuesday.

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Utah Hockey Club delivered when it mattered most, securing a crucial 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in their first-ever trip to Rogers Arena on Sunday.

Out east, Leon Draisaitl continues to do everything in his power to push the Edmonton Oilers into prime playoff position. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are scrapping for a postseason berth any way they can.

Draisaitl, riding a blistering 17-game point streak—the longest of his career—will look to keep the momentum rolling as Edmonton wraps up a four-game road swing against the Rangers on Sunday night. The German superstar has eclipsed the 100-point mark in six of the last seven seasons, missing out only during the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

On Friday, Draisaitl hit that milestone in emphatic fashion, burying his second goal of the night just 3:53 into overtime to lift the Oilers to a 2-1 triumph over the New York Islanders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club: Date and puck-drop time

The Oilers and the Utah Hockey Club will meet in an epic NHL action on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Edmonton, Alberta.

Date Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Edmonton, Alberta

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

The Edmonton Oilers are locked in a tight battle with the Los Angeles Kings for the runner-up spot in the Pacific Division as the regular season winds down.

Despite boasting offensive powerhouses in Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, Edmonton has struggled to generate offense on this road swing, managing just two goals in each outing.

Their previous clash with the New York Rangers on November 23 saw them cruise to a 6-2 victory on home ice. McDavid notched a pair of goals and an assist, Draisaitl recorded one of each, and Stuart Skinner turned aside 32 shots in a commanding performance.

McDavid remains in fine form, riding a 10-game point streak in which he has tallied two goals and 12 assists. Historically, he has fared well at Madison Square Garden, registering eight points in seven games at the iconic venue. In contrast, Draisaitl has found it tougher to make an impact there, having been held off the scoresheet in five of his nine appearances.

Utah Hockey Club team news

Logan Cooley played the hero, netting the game-winner last time out, while Kevin Stenlund and Clayton Keller—who sealed the deal with an empty-net tally—also found the scoresheet. Karel Vejmelka stood tall in net, turning aside 18 of 19 shots to backstop Utah (30-26-11) to a pivotal win. Nick Schmaltz chipped in with a pair of assists.

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club head-to-head record