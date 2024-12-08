How to watch today's Ohio State vs Illinois NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Illinois NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 12 Ohio State has kicked off the 2024-25 season in dominant fashion, rolling to a perfect 7-0 start, including a spotless 3-0 record at home.

The Buckeyes have strung together victories over Cleveland State, Charlotte, Belmont, Ohio, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, and Utah State, solidifying their position among the nation's elite.

Meanwhile, No. 21 Illinois claimed their first true road win of the season on December 2, defeating Canisius 68-55. It was a homecoming for head coach Shauna Green, now in her third year with the Fighting Illini, as she returned to coach at her alma mater. Notably, Illinois became the first-ever ranked Division I team to compete at the Golden Griffins' Koessler Athletic Center.

The Illini defense was relentless, forcing a season-high 23 turnovers from Canisius and converting them into 18 points. Illinois controlled the tempo, holding the lead for an impressive 39-33 of the game without ever trailing.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Buckeyes and the Fighting Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Value City Arena at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Sunday, December 8 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue Value City Arena at The Schottenstein Center Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini live on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network [ Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Christy Winters-Scott (color analyst) are on the game call]

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini play-by-play commentary on radio

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Ohio State has been without star forward Cotie McMahon for the past four games due to a lower-leg injury sustained in practice last month. However, there’s a glimmer of hope as McMahon returned to practice this week, though head coach Kevin McGuff still lists her as "day-to-day."

Meanwhile, Illinois head coach Shauna Green isn't taking any chances, preparing her team as if McMahon will suit up on Sunday. Despite her absence, the Buckeyes have maintained an impressive offensive rhythm, averaging close to 90 points per game. Kennedy Cambridge has stepped into the third guard role, while Taylor Thierry has filled in as forward during McMahon's recovery.

Ajae Petty received top honors on Monday, being named the Daytona Beach Classic MVP and Big Ten Player of the Week. Additionally, she secured a spot on the NCAA.com Weekly Starting Five. Petty was a force to be reckoned with, leading her squad by averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting a stellar 76% from the field—best on the team for the week.

In the matchup against Utah State, Petty dominated the game, topping all players with 17 points and nine boards. Chance Gray also chipped in with 17 points, while Jaloni Cambridge contributed 13, as both joined Petty in scoring double digits.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news & key performers

For Illinois, sophomore guard Jasmine Brown-Hagger has been the lone bright spot from beyond the arc, hitting 46.2% of her three-point attempts (6 of 13). The next best shooter, Genesis Bryant, has connected on 34.4% (11 of 32). These struggles from deep contribute to the Illini's second-to-last ranking in the Big Ten for three-point shooting, with a team percentage of just 26.4%. Yet, Green notes that opponents haven’t adjusted their defensive strategy against Illinois, even as the Illini continue to face challenges with their outside shooting.