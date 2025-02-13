How to watch today's Ohio State Buckeyes vs Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kentucky vs Texas NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Thursday, February 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Minnesota Golden Gophers play-by-play commentary on radio

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Leading the way for Ohio State is junior forward Cotie McMahon, who paces the team with 16.2 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals on 42.2% shooting.

Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge has also been a standout, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, while shooting 43.8% from the floor. Another key contributor is junior guard Chance Gray, who chips in 14.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% overall.

Minnesota Golden Gophers news & key performers

Amaya Battle isn’t just Minnesota’s leading scorer this season—she also leads the team in steals (47) and assists (101) while ranking second in rebounds with 129. On top of her scoring prowess, she has also pulled down 475 career rebounds.

Junior forward Mallory Heyer has been a dominant force on the glass, making history as the first Gopher since 2022-23 to post back-to-back double-doubles. She recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds against Iowa, then followed up with 10 points and a season-high 13 boards against Indiana. Her 183 total rebounds lead the team and rank 11th in the Big Ten.