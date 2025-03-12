How to watch today's Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Iowa NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The 10th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (17-14) are set to clash with the 15th-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (16-15) in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Iowa appeared to be in solid form by mid-January, but the grind of conference play has taken its toll. The Hawkeyes started the season strong with a 12-4 record before dropping consecutive games to USC, UCLA, and Minnesota. They rebounded with wins over Penn State and Rutgers but stumbled through a rough stretch that included losses to Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin. Since then, Iowa has managed just two wins in their last seven games, defeating Washington and Nebraska while falling to Maryland, Oregon, Illinois, Northwestern, and Michigan State. As a result, the Hawkeyes head into tournament play barely above .500 at 16-15.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has navigated an up-and-down season but remains on the right side of .500. The Buckeyes opened with a 9-4 mark before hitting a rough patch with losses to Michigan State, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Indiana. They responded with a 5-2 stretch that featured victories over Purdue, Iowa, Penn State, Maryland, and Washington, offset by defeats to Illinois and Nebraska. However, Ohio State has struggled to find consistency down the stretch, going 2-4 in their last six games, with wins over USC and Nebraska overshadowed by losses to Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, and Indiana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Ohio State's biggest weakness lies in the paint, where they lack a dominant interior force. Aaron Bradshaw (7-1, 215) and Sean Stewart (6-9, 220) provide size, but neither has emerged as a game-changer down low. The Buckeyes, however, make up for it with an explosive offensive attack, putting up 79.1 points per contest while shooting 46.7% overall and 37.1% from three-point range. Defensively, they allow 73.5 points per game but have been effective in limiting perimeter shooting, holding opponents to just 30.1% from beyond the arc—good for 14th in the nation.

Iowa Hawkeyes news & key performers

Iowa’s offense is powered by forward Owen Freeman, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound presence averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. However, Freeman suffered a season-ending hand injury in early February, forcing 6-foot-8 forward Payton Sandfort to take on a bigger role. Sandfort has stepped up, contributing 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc.

As a team, the Hawkeyes boast a high-powered offense, averaging 82.3 points per game on 48.6% shooting, including a 37.7% clip from deep. Defensively, however, they’ve struggled, surrendering 79.2 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 47.7% from the floor.