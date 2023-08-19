'The next Odegaard' - Man City eyeing summer move for Rosenborg wonderkid Sverre Nypan

Manchester City are reportedly targeting Rosenborg's rising star, Sverre Nypan, who is likened to Arsenal's midfield maestro Martin Odegaard.

Man City interested in Sverre Nypan.

Often compared to Odegaard

Emerging talent from Rosenborg's ranks

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Football Insider, the Premier League giants dispatched scouts to observe Nypan in action during a Europa Conference League qualifier against Hearts. The midfielder played the entire match and was an influential figure on the pitch who helped Rosenborg recover from a 3-1 deficit to a 4-3 aggregate victory on Thursday night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Norwegian Under-17 international, has captured the attention of several elite clubs with his exceptional skills and it is understood that the youngster remains an exciting prospect for City. Considered the "next Martin Odegaard" by those within City, Nypan is a left-footed central midfielder with remarkable technical prowess, creativity, and maturity beyond his years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite his young age, Nypan has already secured a spot in Rosenborg's starting XI, amassing 19 appearances for the club. Last December he was rewarded with a contract until 2025 which shows that the teenager is a valued member of the club.

WHAT NEXT? Nypan's emergence mirrors the rise of Scandinavian talents like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. If City manage to sign the player, it could turn out to be a master stroke in the future.