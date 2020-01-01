'Obsessed' Guardiola spent an hour talking to me about football, just because he felt like it – Bayern coach Hoeness

The pair had the opportunity to get to know one another during the Catalan's spell in Bavaria, with his relentless passion for the game standing out

The nephew of legend Uli Hoeness fondly remembers his encounter with Pep Guardiola, and saluted the boss for his "obsessed" approach to football.

Sebastian Hoeness, 37, is currently in charge of Bayern II in 's 3. Liga, having moved up from the Under-19s for the start of the 2019-20 season.

But with a relative synonymous with the Bavarian giants, even before starting work with Die Roten he was no stranger to the workings of the club.

The coach, whose brief playing career ended in 2010 following spells at and , had the opportunity to watch Pep up close during the Spaniard's trophy-laden stay in the .

And he affirmed that the City manager's most impressive trait is his passion for the game - even if it can be a little overwhelming at times.

"I particularly remember this incredible obsession with him about wanting to talk about football," Hoeness told Goal when asked about the former Barca and Bayern boss.

"I sat with him and he spent an hour talking to me intensively about football. Just because he felt like it. It was extremely exciting for me."

Another Hoeness favourite, despite his time at Bayern's Bundesliga rivals , is Thomas Tuchel, currently on the bench at .

"I just found Thomas Tuchel exciting. I felt early on that he is a young coach who represents a new philosophy," he added.

"I really wanted to watch him and then had the opportunity to have a long conversation with him.It showed on the one hand that we have very similar footballing ideas, but on the other hand we also have the same doubts in certain areas.

"Otherwise, I was just a training observer and focused on tactical aspects."

Having won the last seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, Bayern now find themselves in one of the most competitive races in the last decade as not one, but three challengers seem determined to push the Bavarians right to the wire.

Hansi Flick's charges currently lead the standings, but they are closely pursued by , who trail them by just a single point ahead of their meeting on Sunday.

Dortmund lie a further two points back, tied on 39 with , having picked up three consecutive wins at the start of 2020 - thanks in great part to sensational teenage signing Erling Haaland, who has netted seven of his new side's 15 goals in the league since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg.