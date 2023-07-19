Oberhausen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between RW Oberhausen and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will face Rot-Weiss Oberhausen in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday at the Niederrheinstadion in Oberhausen, Germany.

Dortmund are coming off a disappointing season, having finished second in the Bundesliga and losing to RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final. They will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming campaign and challenge for the title.

Oberhausen are a lower-tier German side who finished seventh in their league last season. They will be looking to cause an upset against Dortmund and give their fans a positive result in this pre-season.

Oberhausen vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: July 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm EDT Venue: Niederrheinstadion

How to watch Oberhausen vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The pre-season friendly between Oberhausen and Dortmund is not being streamed or telecast for fans in the United States (US). Match highlights will be available on BVB TV after the full-time whistle whereas updates will be accessible on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Oberhausen team news

There are no fresh injury concerns being reported from the Oberhausen camp, as they prepare to take on Dortmund.

The team has been experiencing a successful summer, starting with a dominant 10-0 victory over Mulheimer and following it up with a crushing 7-0 win against SW Alstaden. However, their impressive streak was interrupted last Wednesday when Ratingen managed to hold them to a 1-1 draw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Davari, Kratzsch, Benz Defenders: Montag, Fassnacht, Holthaus, Klaß, Seker, Burghard, Hot, Öztürk, Ezekwem, Boche Midfielders: Marz, Kleinsorge, Ngyombo, Stoppelkamp, Yalcin, Donkor, Rexha, Kefkir Forwards: Mai, Kreyer, Ruzgis

Dortmund team news

With the majority of his squad back from international duty, Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is expected to have a nearly full team available for selection on Wednesday.

Exciting prospects Ramy Bensebaini and Felix Nmecha may make their Borussia Dortmund debuts, while Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko could also feature after recovering from injuries.

However, Gio Reyna and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will remain sidelined for now. The rest of the BVB first-team players will be considered for selection.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Meyer, Lotka Defenders: Morey Bauza, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Schulz, Hummels, Meunier, Süle, Ryerson, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos Midfielders: Özcan, Reyna, Nmecha, Hazard, Reus, Wolf, Brandt, Can, Pohlmann, Kamara, Gürpüz Forwards: Haller, Duranville, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2012 Oberhausen 0-4 Dortmund Friendly April 1972 Dortmund 2-1 Oberhausen Bundesliga October 1971 Oberhausen 1-1 Dortmund Bundesliga February 1971 Dortmund 2-0 Oberhausen Bundesliga September 1970 Oberhausen 0-1 Dortmund Bundesliga

