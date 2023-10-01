How to watch the Premier League match between Nottm Forest and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest are set to play hosts to Brentford for Sunday's Premier League encounter at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper's side suffered their third league loss of the season when they went down 2-0 against a 10-man Manchester City side the last time out, while Thomas Frank's side come into the tie on the back of a Carabao Cup exit following a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The Tricky Trees are currently 12th on the Premier League table with seven points from six games, with the Bees a point behind from as many games.

Nottm Forest vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: City Ground

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford will be played at the City Ground football stadium in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EDT on October 1 in the United States (US).

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nottm Forest team news

From a host of injured players at the start of the season, only Brazilian midfielder Danilo and Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares are confined to the treatment room right now.

Forest also added a number of players in the transfer window such as Ibrahim Sangare, Anthony Elanga, Nicolas Dominguez, Divock Origi and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

With nine goals and two assists, Taiwo Awoniyi should continue up front, while Morgan Gibbs-White takes up the number 10 role.

At the back, Cooper is expected to revert to a four-man backline from the five against Man City, with Joe Worrall and Moussa Niakhate at center-back, while Serge Aurier and Ola Aina feature as the two full-backs.

Nottm Forest possible XI: Turner; Aurier, Worrall, Niakhate, Ainia; Sangare, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath, Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Boly, Felipe, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Awoniyi, Wood, Elanga, Origi, Hudson-Odoi

Brentford team news

Left-back Rico Henry is set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while Kevin Schade, Josh Dasilva, Ben Mee, Mikkel Damsgaard and Shandon Baptiste are all ruled out for through their respective knocks.

And with Ivan Toney banned until January, Keane Lewis-Potter is likely to join Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in the final third.

Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard and Vitaly Janelt should make up for the three-man midfield, while Mads Roerslev, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock and Aaron Hickey line up at the back.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Maupay, Ghoddos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 29, 2023 Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League Nov 5, 2022 Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford Premier League Mar 20, 2021 Brentford 1-1 Nottingham Forest Championship Dec 12, 2020 Nottingham Forest 1-3 Brentford Championship Jan 28, 2020 Brentford 0-1 Nottingham Forest Championship

