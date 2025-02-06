How to watch today's Notre Dame vs Stanford NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs Stanford NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Third-ranked Notre Dame (19-2, 10-0) returns to Purcell Pavilion on Thursday after a three-game road stretch that included stops at Boston College, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.

This time, Niele Ivey's squad welcomes ACC newcomer Stanford (11-10, 3-7) for a conference showdown.

The Irish are riding a scorching 14-game winning streak, with the electrifying duo of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles leading the charge. Meanwhile, Stanford is enduring a rough patch in its first season under Kate Paye, who stepped in after Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer's departure.

The Cardinal find themselves hovering around the middle of the pack in the ACC, ranking ninth in scoring offense, 11th in scoring defense, and ninth in field goal percentage. However, they’ve been lethal from beyond the arc, knocking down threes at a 36.9% clip—second-best in the conference, trailing only Notre Dame's impressive 40.7%.

Notre Dame vs Stanford: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish versus Stanford Cardinal is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

Date Thursday, February 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location South Bend, Ind.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Stanford on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Fighting Irish and Cardinal on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN

If you aren't sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Notre Dame vs Stanford play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Over the past two outings, All-American backcourt dynamic duo Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, has been nearly unstoppable, racking up a combined 96 points while showcasing near-perfection at the charity stripe, sinking 24 of 25 free throws.

Hidalgo sits just a fraction away from leading the nation in scoring, averaging 26.1 points per game—just 0.1 shy of the top spot. Meanwhile, Miles is dishing out dimes at an elite level, ranking sixth nationally with 6.5 assists per contest, the best mark in the ACC.

In the paint, Liatu King continues to be the heart and soul of the squad, battling for every rebound and maintaining a scorching 57.6% shooting percentage—tops in the ACC. She put on a clinic against Louisville, going 8-for-9 from the floor while posting 16 points and 12 rebounds, notching her ninth double-double of the season. King is also in elite company, as one of just two players in the nation averaging at least 10 points, 10 boards, two steals, and a block per game.

Stanford Cardinal team news & key performers

Stanford was flawless from the charity stripe in last Thursday’s victory over Pittsburgh, knocking down all 15 attempts—a new program benchmark for most makes without a miss. Over the past two contests, the Cardinal has been nearly automatic at the line, converting 33-of-34 free throws at an eye-popping 97.1% clip.

From beyond the arc, Stanford continues to be lethal, ranking 14th in the nation with a 36.9% success rate from deep. Nunu Agara is in rare company, standing as one of just three underclassmen nationwide averaging at least 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. She has taken a massive leap from her freshman campaign, boosting her scoring output by 12.0 points per contest while upping her rebounding numbers by 5.2 boards.

Meanwhile, Tess Heal is making waves as the only major conference guard in the country shooting over 50% from both the field (52.4%) and beyond the arc (53.8%) while knocking down at least one three-pointer per game.