How to watch today's Notre Dame vs Louisville NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Louisville (20-8) wraps up its regular season on Sunday with a trip to South Bend to face No. 3 Notre Dame (24-4), a matchup carrying significant postseason implications for both teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs Louisville NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Notre Dame vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish and Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location South Bend, Indiana

How to watch Notre Dame vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Fighting Irish and the Cardinals on:

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Notre Dame vs Louisville play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Notre Dame boasts a roster stacked with enough firepower to dominate any opponent in the nation. Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles continue to drive the Irish offense, combining for 40.8 points and 9.7 assists per game.

Sonia Citron has also elevated her game, averaging 17.9 points since facing Louisville, a notable 3.5-point jump from her season average. However, Notre Dame has struggled in key areas during its recent losses, particularly on the boards—getting outrebounded by an average of 2.5 per game—and from beyond the arc, where they've shot at least 10 percentage points lower than their season 40.3% three-point average.

Louisville Cardinals news & key performers

Louisville ranks 58th nationally with 73.6 points per game, while allowing 67.3 points per contest (244th). The Cardinals hold a +176 scoring margin, outpacing opponents by 6.3 points per game. Tajianna Roberts leads the team with 13.4 points per game, ranking 305th in the country. Since falling to Notre Dame, the Cardinals have tightened up their perimeter defense, going 5-1 in that span while holding all but one opponent under 26% from deep.

A key factor in Louisville’s resurgence has been the steady growth of their young talent, with Izela Arenas and Imari Berry stepping up to provide crucial contributions down the stretch.