How to watch today's Notre Dame vs California NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs California NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 21 California women’s basketball squad (19-5, 7-4 ACC) is gearing up for its toughest test of the season, as they head to Purcell Pavilion on Sunday to battle No. 3 Notre Dame (20-2, 9-2).

Notre Dame vs California: Date and tip-off time

The Fighting Irish and the will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

Date Sunday, February 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location South Bend, Ind.

How to watch Notre Dame vs California on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Fighting Irish and the Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ACCN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Notre Dame vs California play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

At the helm for Notre Dame is head coach Niele Ivey, who has guided the team to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. The Fighting Irish are powered by a dynamic backcourt tandem—Hannah Hidalgo, who ranks second nationally in scoring (26.0 points per game) and third in steals (80), and Olivia Miles, who sits fourth in the nation with 141 assists this season.

The Irish backcourt is on fire. Over the last 10 games, Hidalgo has been putting up staggering numbers, averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.8 steals per game, all while shooting 54% from the field and a scorching 41.1% from deep. Meanwhile, Miles has been just as impactful, averaging 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in that same span. She came out blazing against Stanford on Thursday night, knocking down her first four three-pointers without a miss, and has been lights-out from beyond the arc this season, shooting 43.2%—a massive leap from her 24.6% clip over her first three years in college hoops.

The Fighting Irish have been ridiculously efficient as a unit, with four of their five starters converting at least 50% of their shots this season: Hidalgo (50.4%), Miles (52.2%), Liatu King (57.6%), and Maddy Westbeld (57.4%). King leads the ACC in field goal percentage and is one of just two players in the conference averaging a double-double (12.2 points, 10.7 rebounds per game), making her a dominant force in the paint.

California Golden Bears news & key performers

On the other side, Cal is enjoying a fairytale debut season in the ACC, making waves with their efficiency on both ends of the court. The Golden Bears rank third in the conference in both field goal percentage (45.9%) and opponent field goal percentage (37.9%), while also knocking down an impressive 9.0 three-pointers per game, the second-best mark in the ACC.

What makes this squad so dangerous is their well-rounded offensive attack. Three players—Ioanna Krimili (15.3 PPG), Lulu Twidale (13.2 PPG), and Marta Suárez (13.0 PPG)—sit among the top 25 scorers in the conference, making them a nightmare for opposing defenses. Krimili and Twidale are particularly lethal from beyond the arc, draining 3.0 and 2.8 three-pointers per game, respectively.