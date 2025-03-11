How to watch today's Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Pittsburgh Panthers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame Fighting vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The ACC Tournament gets underway with the Pitt Panthers (17-14) squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-17) in an opening-round showdown.

Pittsburgh enters the tournament with a boost of confidence after snapping a four-game skid in emphatic fashion, cruising past Boston College 93-67 on Saturday. Five teams wrapped up conference play with identical 8-12 records, but due to tiebreaker rules, the Panthers were handed the lowest seed among that group.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame closed out the regular season at 14-17, finishing 12th in the ACC standings. The Fighting Irish are coming off a marathon 112-110 victory over California, a game that stretched into four overtimes.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Panthers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

Notre Dame is spearheaded by Markus Burton, the ACC’s leading scorer at 22.2 points per game. Burton was a key factor in the Irish’s 76-72 win over Pitt on Feb. 22, scoring 20 points. Lately, he’s been on fire, averaging 31.5 points over his last four outings—including an incredible 43-point explosion in 53 minutes during the quadruple-overtime thriller against Cal.

Tae Davis (15.4 ppg, 5.3 RPG) and Braeden Shrewsberry (14.0 ppg, 5.0 RPG) have also been instrumental for the Fighting Irish, providing scoring depth and versatility.

Pittsburgh Panthers news & key performers

For Pitt, freshman guard Jaland Lowe leads the scoring charge, averaging 16.8 points per game, while Ishmael Leggett (16.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg) provides a strong two-way presence. Leggett paced the Panthers with 21 points in their previous matchup against Notre Dame, while Cameron Corhen (11.0 ppg) also made his mark with 20 points in that contest.