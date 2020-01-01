‘I’m nothing without my coaches and even less without my players' - Klopp pays tribute to Liverpool charges

The Reds sealed the Premier League title this week for the first time in 30 years and their manager says they are aiming for even more success

Jurgen Klopp has praised his players and staff after they were crowned Premier League champions.

’s 2-1 defeat to on Thursday saw the Reds confirmed the top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years, as they now sit 23 points clear at the top of the table with seven matches left.

Much of the credit for the Anfield side’s recent success has gone to the German coach, but Klopp says he owes it to the ambitious players and coaches around him.

Article continues below

More teams

“I am nothing without my coaches and even less without my players,” Klopp said. “We have a common idea and common dream. We have big dreams and we've always had them – that doesn't mean we can fulfil them, but we have to give them a proper try and that is what we have done since we have been here.

“Not more, and it will never be less, and the more people dream the more important and stronger it gets. So of course, without the players buying into this philosophy I have no chance, but we will not stop.

“We have to show that on the pitch obviously and two games here or there and you will tell us: 'That is not the Liverpool of last year'.

“It is OK to try but these questions will never come up that we will show you it is possible to do things even longer, not only one year, not only two years because if you into detail you would see we have done it for four years.

“We try to squeeze everything out and it didn't work out always, but the intensity was never less, it was just not as successful.

“The boys are in good age group, more experienced, more confident, more convinced and we should use that as much as we can but we know there are other teams out there who will do the exactly the same to improve their situation and there will be hard fights but that is how the Premier League is, a hard fight every three days.

“We have seven days off before Man City and then we play six of the seven remaining games in 18 days or so, so there is not a lot of time to think, only about the game we play and then the next game. That will be pretty intense.”