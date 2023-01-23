'We were not good at all' - Xavi blasts 'slow and tedious' Barcelona after narrow win over Getafe

Xavi admits Barcelona were “not good at all” in a 1-0 victory over Getafe, with a forgettable performance too “slow and tedious” for his liking.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana were able to get the job done in their latest outing at Camp Nou, with a solitary first-half strike from Pedri enough to keep them three points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. There is, however, much for Barca to work on after battling their way to a narrow win over their relegation-threatened opposition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi conceded as much afterwards, telling reporters: “I have to be very honest, we were not good at all. We need to minimise our poor matches like these ones. Overall, I think that we've played more better matches than we've played poor matches like this one. 70% of our matches have been better than this. We're closer to a good Barca than a slow and tedious Barca.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca enjoyed 68 per cent possession against Getafe, but fired in only eight efforts on goal – with just four of those troubling the target as they survived a couple of scares at the opposite end of the field.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi’s side will be back in action on Wednesday when playing host to Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. Xavi will demand an improvement from his squad in that one as Barca continue to compete on multiple fronts.