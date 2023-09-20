Norwich City vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich City square off against Leicester City on Wednesday night looking to remain hot on the heels of table-toppers Preston North End.

Having suffered a surprise defeat to Rotherham United prior to the international break, David Wagner’s side earned a 1-0 win over Stoke City to take all three points and bounce back to winning ways at the weekend.

A Jack Stacey strike just before half-time proved enough to separate the two sides, meaning Norwich now sit fourth in the league table with 13 from a possible 18 points.

They welcome promotion rivals and second-placed Leicester City on Wednesday night, with the Foxes currently two points above Norwich in the table. The visitors surprisingly lost their 100% record in a home game against Hull City before the international break.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side won 4-1 away to Southampton last Friday night, giving them a big result over a fellow challenger for a top-two spot. Leicester have made a flying start to the season, winning five of their six opening games of the new campaign, earning them second place in the table heading into this hectic midweek.

Maresca will see Wednesday as an opportunity to make another statement against a potential title contender as they look to get more points on the board.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norwich vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm EDT Venue: Carrow Road

The EFL Championship match between Norwich and Leicester will be played at the Carrow Road Stadium in Norfolk, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm EDT on September 20, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Norwich vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, ESPN 2, fuboTV and Sling TV in the US. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich will remain without striker Josh Sargent through an ankle ligament injury, with the player ruled out for multiple months. Dimitris Giannoulis is also struggling with a thigh issue, but Wagner is hopeful that the Greece international will be fit for this game.

Wagner will ideally look to name an unchanged starting XI, but may need to consider a couple of changes due to the hectic week.

Adam Idah led the attack against Stoke over the weekend, playing alongside Ashley Barnes, but the latter may be rotated out of the side due to the quick turnaround between games.

Attacking midfielder Liam Gibbs could be handed the chance to impress in place of Barnes, having been subbed on for the veteran striker in the win over Stoke.

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Sara, McLean; Fassnacht, Gibbs, Rowe; Idah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long Defenders: Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Fisher, Batth Midfielders: Sara, McLean, Forshaw Forwards: Idah, Ui-jo, Rowe, Fassnacht, Barnes, O. Hernandez, Placheta

Leicester team news

Leicester were handed a big injury boost ahead of their clash with the Saints on Friday night, with Conor Coady returning to the matchday squad after recovering from a foot injury that he sustained in pre-season.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has no fresh injury concerns to cope with after the 4-1 demolition job of Southampton at St. Mary’s, but the Italian may still look to ring a few changes to introduce some fresh legs into the side.

Jamie Vardy may be rested here to keep him fresh for the weekend’s clash against Bristol City, with Kelechi Iheanacho is in line for a recall to start up top.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Doyle, Pereira; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; McAteer, Vardy, Mavididi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Justin, Vestergaard, Doyle, Pereira, Faes, Coady Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer, Casadei, Choudhury Forwards: Vardy, Mavididi, Daka, Akgun, Issahaku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/5/22 Leicester 3-0 Norwich Premier League 28/8/21 Norwich 1-2 Leicester Premier League 29/2/20 Norwich 1-0 Leicester Premier League 14/12/19 Leicester 1-1 Norwich Premier League 27/2/16 Leicester 1-0 Norwich Premier League

Useful links