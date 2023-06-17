Norway vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On Saturday, Norway will host Scotland in matchday three of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the Ullevaal Stadion.
Steve Clarke's men enter the clash atop the Group A standings after their wins over Cyprus and Spain, scoring a combined five goals and conceding none.
It's a different story for Erling Haaland and co., as Norway are yet to record a win, last picking up a point in the two-goal draw against Georgia following a 3-0 loss to Spain.
The Euro 2024 qualification game between Norway and Scotland is scheduled for June 17, 2023, at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.
It will kick off at 12pm EDT in the United States.
Team news & squads
Norway team news
All eyes and hopes will be on Erling Haaland after the Manchester City frontman enjoyed a treble-winning season, although Norway boss Stale Solbakken suggested that Haaland may not be fit for the game. As such, Alexander Sorloth will be hopeful of a starting spot.
After missing the final two games of the season, Feyenoord's Marcus Pedersen is a doubt but has been named in the squad.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard is looking to make his 50th international appearance in the middle.
Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Aursnes; Solbakken, Haaland, Elyounoussi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Selvik, Dyngeland, Nyland
|Defenders:
|Ajer, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Gregersen, Strandberg, Meling, Ryerson, Pederson, Wembangomo
|Midfielders:
|Aursnes, Berg, Berge, Vetlesen, Odegaard, Thorstvedt, Daehli, Elyounoussi, Velde, Solbakken
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Sorloth, Larsen, Finne
Scotland team news
Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has been dealing with a back problem, while Craig Gordon, Che Adams and Grant Hanley are also ruled out with knocks.
Ross McCrorie has been called up to the squad in Ralston's place, and the Bristol City man will be looking for his debut with Scotland - apart from Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam. However, John Souttar should be the first choice despite suffering a knock earlier this week.
Scott McTominay would be looking to score multiple goals in three successive games since Hughie Gallacher in 1930.
Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Tierney, Souttar, Porteous; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gunn, Kelly, Clark
|Defenders:
|Cooper, Hyam, Hendry, Porteous, Souttar, Robertson, Tierney, Hickey, Taylor, Patterson
|Midfielders:
|McTominay, McCrorie, Ferguson, Gilmour, McGregor, Armstrong, Jack, McLean, Christie
|Forwards:
|Dykes, Nisbet, Shankland
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 19, 2013
|Norway 0-1 Scotland
|International friendly
|August 12, 2009
|Norway 4-0 Scotland
|World Cup qualifiers
|October 11, 2008
|Scotland 0-0 Norway
|World Cup qualifiers
|September 9, 2005
|Norway 1-2 Scotland
|World Cup qualifiers
|October 9, 2004
|Scotland 0-1 Norway
|World Cup qualifiers