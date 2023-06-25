Norway U21 vs France U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Norway and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France U21 are a win away from sealing their spot in the UEFA U21 Championship knockouts when they take on Norway U21 in Sunday's Group D fixture.

Having edged Italy 2-1 on Thursday, Sylvain Ripoll oversaw his side getting off to a winning start in the tournament.

On the other hand, Leif Gunnar Smerud's side let go of an early lead as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Switzerland and they are now looking to pull off a shocker in order to open up the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norway U21 vs France U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium

The UEFA U21 Championship game between Norway and France is scheduled for Norway and France at the Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

The game will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Norway U21 vs France U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Norway U21 team news

Sivert Mannsverk was taken off with a knock against Switzerland, with Joshua Kitolano available to deputise in midfield.

Other than that, Smerud is unlikely to make any more changes, though Tobias Christensen would be pushing to play from the first whistle.

Norway U21 possible XI: Hedensted; Sebulonsen, Daland, Heggheim, Wolfe; Hove, Mannsverk, Zafeiris; Bobb, Botheim, Ceide.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hendensted, Klaesson, Sandberg Defenders: Daland, Hjelde, Heggheim, Wolfe, Kamanzi, Rosler, Sebulonsen Midfielders: Bobb, Christensen, Evjen, Hove, Kitolano, Ceide, Mannsverk, Sahraoui, Solbakken, Zafeiris Forwards: Botheim, Jatta, Nusa

France U21 team news

Loic Bade received the marching order late in the win over Italy, thus for Mohamed Simakan to start as the replacement at the back.

Up front, Ripoll may think of using Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki at some point, while goalscorers Arnaud Kalimuendo and Bradley Barcola are expected to start again.

France U21 possible XI: Chevalier; Kalulu, Simakan, Lukeba, Nkounkou; Kone, Thuram, Caqueret; Barcola, Kalimuendo, Gouir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajic, Chevalier, Meslier Defenders: Nkounkou, Diakite, Kalulu, Lukeba, Gendrey, Simakan Midfielders: Caqueret, Chotard, Kone, Le Fee, Olise, Thuram, Larouci Forwards: Adli, Barcola, Cherki, Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Wahi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 20, 2022 France U21 1-1 Norway U21 U21 national team friendly October 16, 2012 Norway U21 5-3 France U21 U21 European Championship October 12, 2012 France U21 1-0 Norway U21 U21 European Championship

