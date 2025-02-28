How to watch today's Northwestern Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Western versus Iowa NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Northwestern Wildcats (15-13) will look to defend their home court in a Big Ten showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-13) on Friday at 9 pm ET.

The Wildcats are coming off a solid 75-63 victory over Minnesota, where they controlled the pace and clamped down defensively in the second half. Northwestern held a 36-31 advantage at halftime before limiting the Golden Gophers to just 32 points after the break. They had an efficient night shooting, hitting 49.1% from the field, 50% from beyond the arc, and 62.5% from the free-throw line.

The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after taking a tough 81-61 loss against Illinois. Iowa trailed 37-30 at halftime, but things unraveled in the second half as they gave up 44 points in a lopsided defeat. The Hawkeyes shot 42.1% from the floor, 33.3% from three-point range, and 77.8% from the charity stripe in the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Western Wildcats vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

North Western Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and tip-off time

The North Western Wildcats vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

Date Friday, February 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Welsh-Ryan Arena Location Evanston, Illinois

How to watch North Western Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Western Wildcats vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to North Western Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

North Western Wildcats team news & key performers

For Northwestern, junior forward Nick Martinelli has been their offensive catalyst, averaging 20.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Supporting him are senior guard Ty Berry (10.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG), senior center Matt Nicholson (5.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG), and freshman guard K.J. Windham (4.2 PPG). The Wildcats head into this matchup injury-free.

Iowa Hawkeyes news & key performers

Leading the charge for Iowa is Payton Sandfort, a senior forward who paces the team with 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Other key contributors for the Hawkeyes include junior guard Josh Dix (14.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG), senior guard Drew Thelwell (9.7 PPG), and sophomore guard Brock Harding (8.9 PPG, 5.4 APG). Thelwell is dealing with an ankle issue but is listed as probable for Friday’s contest.