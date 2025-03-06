How to watch today's North Texas Mean Green vs Charlotte 49ers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Texas vs Charlotte NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Charlotte 49ers (10-19) will be looking to snap a nine-game road losing streak when they travel to take on the North Texas Mean Green (22-6).

Charlotte had a fairly average start to the season but has struggled significantly since late December. The 49ers dropped five of their first 12 contests, suffering defeats against Utah State, LIU, East Tennessee State, Davidson, and Hawaii. Their struggles continued with consecutive losses to Charleston, Tulane, Rice, FAU, Tulsa, Wichita State, and Memphis. A brief 3-5 stretch followed, with victories over South Florida, Rice, and Temple amid setbacks against Temple, UAB, Wichita State, FAU, and East Carolina. The 49ers’ recent skid has extended with back-to-back losses to Tulane and East Carolina, bringing their record to 10-19 across 29 games this season.

On the other hand, North Texas has maintained a strong record, avoiding prolonged losing streaks. The Mean Green fell to McNeese, Utah State, and High Point in their first nine outings but bounced back impressively, winning 10 of their next 11 matchups. Their victories in that span included MS Valley State, App State, Houston Christian, UAB, Rice, East Carolina, UTSA, Temple, FAU, and Wichita State, with their only loss coming against Memphis. After dropping games to UTSA and UAB, North Texas responded with another dominant stretch, securing wins over Tulane, Rice, Tulsa, South Florida, Florida Atlantic, and Wichita State. That run has propelled them to a 22-6 record across 28 contests.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Texas Mean Green vs. the Charlotte 49ers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

North Texas Mean Green vs Charlotte 49ers: Date and tip-off time

The North Texas Mean Green and the Charlotte 49ers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at The Super Pit in Denton, Texas.

How to watch North Texas Mean Green vs Charlotte 49ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Texas Mean Green vs. the Charlotte 49ers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to North Texas Mean Green vs Charlotte 49ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

For North Texas, Atin Wright spearheaded the offense with 21 points, knocking down four three-pointers. While the Mean Green are typically known for their defensive strength, it was their offensive execution late in the game that secured the win. They connected on five of their last six shot attempts to hold off Wichita State. Brenen Lorient provided a strong effort with 15 points in just 18 minutes of play, while Latrell Jossell contributed 13 points off the bench. North Texas finished the game shooting 51 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.

Charlotte 49ers news & key performers

In Charlotte’s latest game, Nik Graves delivered a career-high 32-point performance and had a chance to win it at the buzzer but missed a three-pointer. He shot 9-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, while also contributing four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Robert Braswell IV chipped in 14 points, while Giancarlo Rosado added 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Kylan Blackmon rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points. However, the 49ers struggled in the paint, getting outscored 42-32 and losing the second-chance points battle 17-9. They were outrebounded 37-29 and shot 44 percent from the field while allowing East Carolina to convert at nearly 53 percent efficiency.