How to watch today's North Carolina Tar Heels vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wake Forest vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

It’s an ACC showdown on Tuesday night as the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-7) head down Tobacco Road to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4) on the hardwood.

The Tar Heels have had a mixed bag of results this season, with their biggest rough patch coming between late November and mid-December. UNC kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 run, falling only to Kansas while securing wins over Elon, American University, Hawaii, and Dayton. They then hit a 2-4 stretch, earning victories against Georgia Tech and La Salle, but dropping games to Auburn, Michigan State, Alabama, and Florida. After bouncing back with wins over UCLA and Campbell, the Tar Heels suffered a loss to Louisville before stringing together another win streak against Notre Dame, SMU, NC State, and California. However, UNC's momentum was halted by a tough loss to Stanford over the weekend, leaving them at 12-7 on the season.

On the flip side, the Demon Deacons have shown remarkable consistency, with just a single shaky period from mid-November to mid-December. Wake Forest opened their season with four consecutive victories over Coppin State, North Carolina A&T, Michigan, and South Carolina Upstate. The team then went 5-4 in their next nine outings, falling to Xavier, Florida, Texas A&M, and Clemson, while collecting wins against Western Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Boston College, and James Madison. Since then, the Deacons have hit their stride, racking up five straight victories against Syracuse, NC State, Miami, Stanford, and Virginia Tech, bringing them to a strong 14-4 overall record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels versus Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Location Winston-Salem, North Carolina

How to watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs North Carolina Tar Heels play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons team news & key performers

For Wake Forest, Hunter Sallis was a dominant force in their win over Virginia Tech, pouring in 24 points and grabbing seven rebounds. On the season, Cameron Hildreth has also been a pivotal player, averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Tre’Von Spillers (10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) and Hunter Sallis (19.5 points) each average double figures as well. To maintain their success, the Deacons will also look for contributions from Davin Cosby, Efton Reid III, Juke Harris, Parker Friedrichsen, Ty-Laur Johnson, and Churchill Abass.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

For UNC, RJ Davis has been a standout performer, leading the charge with 19 points and five assists in their loss to Stanford. This season, Davis is averaging 17.3 points and four assists per game. Supporting him are Elliot Cadeau (10.4 points, 5.8 assists), Seth Trimble (12.6 points), and Jalen Washington, who have all been reliable contributors. Additionally, Ian Jackson (15.2 points), Jae’Lyn Withers, Ven-Allen Lubin, Cade Tyson, and Drake Powell are expected to provide key minutes for head coach Hubert Davis.