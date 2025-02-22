How to watch today's North Carolina vs Virginia NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina vs Virginia NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Virginia Cavaliers (13-13) look to keep their road dominance alive, aiming for a fourth straight away win when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11) on February 22, 2025.

The Tar Heels enter this matchup on a high note, fresh off a 97-73 rout of NC State. They came out firing on all cylinders, storming to a 54-26 halftime lead, though they did take their foot off the gas in the second half, being outscored 47-43. North Carolina was efficient across the board, hitting 57.4% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc, and 79.2% at the charity stripe.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after an 80-62 defeat to Duke. They found themselves trailing 43-29 at the break and failed to mount a serious comeback, mustering just 33 second-half points. Virginia shot 38.5% from the field, 36.4% from deep, and an impressive 82.4% at the free-throw line but couldn’t keep up with Duke’s offensive firepower.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Virginia Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to North Carolina Tar Heels vs Virginia Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

North Carolina Tar Heels team news & key performers

RJ Davis was the star of the show against NC State, dropping 21 points and dishing out five assists. The reigning ACC Player of the Year and First Team All-American might not reclaim those titles this season, but he’s still delivering at a high level, averaging 17.5 PPG and 3.9 APG. While his three-point percentage sits at 31.1%, he remains the top volume shooter, knocking down 57 triples. Davis has been heating up lately, tallying 16+ points in four straight games.

One of the top prospects on the roster, Ian Jackson, has been a dynamic force in his freshman campaign. The 6’4” guard is the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 PPG and boasts high-flying athleticism, often finishing above the rim. He’s also knocked down 45 three-pointers, showing his versatility on offense. Jackson recently poured in 23 points in a win over Syracuse and will look to keep up that offensive punch.

North Carolina relies heavily on its guard play, with Seth Trimble contributing 12.1 PPG and Elliot Cadeau running the offense with 10.3 PPG and a team-best 6.0 APG.

Virginia Cavaliers news & key performers

Andrew Rohde led the way for the Cavaliers against Duke, recording 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The 6’6” wing has been a steady presence, averaging 9.2 PPG while orchestrating the offense with a team-leading 4.5 APG. He’s no stranger to big moments, notching his first 15-5-5 performance in the last game.

The go-to scorer for Virginia is Isaac McKneely, a 6’4” junior guard who paces the team with 13.7 PPG. A lethal three-point marksman, he’s drilled 82 threes this season at a 42.3% clip while also contributing 3.0 APG. McKneely has been on a tear lately, notching 14 or more points in three straight games, including a 22-point explosion in a victory over Virginia Tech.

In the frontcourt, Elijah Saunders provides size and scoring at 6’8” and 225 pounds. The junior transfer from San Diego State is putting up 10.9 PPG and 5.3 RPG, though his production has dipped recently, failing to crack double digits in his last four games.