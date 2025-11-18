How to watch North Carolina vs Navy NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) return to the Dean E. Smith Center on Tuesday looking to stay perfect as they welcome the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) to Chapel Hill.

Navy comes into the matchup at 1-2, still trying to find its rhythm early in the season. The Midshipmen are putting up 71.7 points per game, good for 287th nationally, while knocking down 47.2% of their attempts from the field. In their most recent outing, Navy rolled past Washington College with a comfortable 97-64 victory.

On the other side, North Carolina is off to a crisp 3-0 start. The Tar Heels are averaging 17 fouls per contest and converting 68.2% of their free throws. Their latest performance was a commanding one, as UNC dominated North Carolina Central in a 97-53 blowout to keep their early-season momentum rolling.

North Carolina vs Navy: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face off against the Navy Midshipmen in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 , at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC.

Date Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, NC

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Navy Midshipmen live on ACC Network nationally.

North Carolina vs Navy team news & key performers

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

North Carolina have come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. The Tar Heels are lighting up the scoreboard with 91.8 points per game, shooting 48.6%, and locking teams down defensively by holding opponents to 63.8 points on a frigid 33.3% shooting clip. Caleb Wilson has been a force, averaging 20 points and 9.5 rebounds, and Henri Veesaar has been equally dependable with 16 points and 8 boards per contest. Seth Trimble adds another steady double-digit scoring option, while Luka Bogavac chips in 2.8 rebounds per game. UNC is shooting 32.2% from deep and 69.9% at the line, while dominating the glass with 43.3 rebounds a night.

Navy Midshipmen team news

Navy, meanwhile, have been holding its own offensively, putting up 78 points per game while shooting an efficient 50.5% from the field. The Midshipmen, however, are giving up 74 points on 45.1% shooting on the defensive end. Jinwoo Kim has been the spark plug so far, averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 boards, with Donovan Draper right behind him at 12.8 points and 3.8 assists. Aidan Kehoe also chips in double figures, and Austin Benigni keeps the offense humming with 5 dimes per night. Navy is hitting 35.9% from deep and 75.5% at the stripe, while collecting 31.8 rebounds per outing. Defensively, they’re giving up 31.6% from long range, which has been one of their bright spots.