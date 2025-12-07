How to watch North Carolina vs Georgetown NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels (7–1) return to the Dean Dome on Sunday looking to extend their six-game home winning streak as they welcome the Georgetown Hoyas (6–2) to Chapel Hill.

Georgetown comes in representing the Big East and has quietly put together a solid start at 6–2. The Hoyas have protected their home floor well with a 5–1 record, though they’ve split their two contests away from D.C.

North Carolina, meanwhile, continues to roll. The Tar Heels sit at 7–1, including a 6–1 mark in their own building, and are fresh off a gritty 67–64 victory over Kentucky, a win that showed this group can keep its composure when the game tightens in the final minutes.

North Carolina vs Georgetown: Date and tip-off time

North Carolina vs Georgetown: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels will face off against the Georgetown Hoyas in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina vs Georgetown on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgetown Hoyas live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

North Carolina vs Georgetown team news & key performers

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

Georgetown counters with an offense that posts 80.6 points per contest, hitting 44.9% from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc. The Hoyas have been looser defensively, allowing 74 points per game.

Junior guard KJ Lewis leads the way for the Hoyas, averaging 16.6 points, 6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 steals, giving Georgetown a dynamic two-way guard. Right behind him is Malik Mack, who puts up 16.5 points, 3.4 boards, and 4.6 assists, serving as the team’s main shot-creator. In the paint, senior center Vince Iwuchukwu provides a steady anchor with 11.8 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per outing.

Georgetown Hoyas team news

North Carolina enters the matchup putting up 81.3 points per night, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 31.7% from deep. On the defensive end, the Tar Heels have been one of the nation’s stingiest groups, surrendering just 65.5 points per game, 23rd-best in Division I, while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting, the eighth-lowest mark in the country.

Freshman sensation Caleb Wilson has been the engine powering UNC’s hot start. He’s stuffing the stat sheet with 19.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, giving the Heels a dependable scorer and relentless rebounder. Junior big man Henri Veesaar has been a force inside as well, contributing 16.0 points, 8.5 boards, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 assists, while senior guard Seth Trimble adds another steady scoring punch at 14.5 points, along with 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.