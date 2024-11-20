How to watch today's Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson versus South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Clemson Tigers (3-0) aim to keep their perfect start alive as they welcome the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) to town on Wednesday.

After navigating challenging matchups against Michigan and NC State on neutral courts, the Gamecocks returned home for their opener against Coppin State and delivered an offensive clinic. Although their defense wasn't at its sharpest, South Carolina still cruised to victory, with five players scoring in double figures.

The Gamecocks' unblemished 4-0 record is even more impressive considering they were shorthanded during their games against Michigan and then-No. 9 NC State last week. Unsurprisingly, South Carolina retained its position as the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation, earning all 31 first-place votes in the latest rankings. Their dominant performances continue to solidify their top billing in college basketball.

South Carolina delivered their most dominant opening quarter of the season, kicking things off with a commanding 9-0 surge and maintaining control throughout. They cruised to an emphatic 95-44 victory over East Carolina on Sunday afternoon, never easing up on their relentless pace.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson Tigers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's game.

Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.

Date Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Littlejohn Coliseum Location Clemson, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

The Clemson Tigers' offense is powered by Loyal McQueen, who is enjoying one of the most impressive three-game runs of her career. McQueen tops the team's scoring charts, averaging 17.3 points per game, and has dropped 20 or more points in back-to-back outings. The dynamic point guard has been highly effective, shooting 46% from the field and converting 82% of her attempts from the charity stripe. She’s also been a key playmaker, dishing out a team-best six assists per contest.

Mia Moore has quickly proven to be a valuable addition to the Tigers' lineup. The Alpharetta, Georgia native is contributing over 12 points per game while leading Clemson in rebounding, pulling down more than eight boards per matchup. Moore’s efficiency has been off the charts, boasting shooting splits of .522 from the field, .500 from beyond the arc, and .909 from the free-throw line in her first three appearances.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks showcased their depth with a true team performance, as all 12 players found their way onto the scoresheet. Leading the charge was Chloe Kitts, who tallied 14 points, marking her third double-digit scoring effort this season. Freshman standout Joyce Edwards added 12 points, joining four other teammates in reaching double figures. Meanwhile, Tessa Johnson remained sidelined for the second consecutive game and continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.