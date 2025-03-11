How to Watch North Carolina at UNC-Wilmington: Live Stream College Baseball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream North Carolina at UNC-Wilmington College Baseball game.

The No. 6 team in the nation takes a short in-state road trip as the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-2) face off against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks (8-8) in an early season matchup.

Date Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Where Brooks Field TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

While their overall record doesn’t garner them national attention, the UNC-Wilmington squad has been tough at home, going 7-3. Coming off a tough 1-4 road trip, the Seahawks start a five-game homestand with three games against Charlotte and one against East Carolina. Senior shortstop Kevin Jones leads the team with a .302 batting average and 14 runs scored. Sophomore third baseman Trevor Lucas leads the team in RBI, with 11, to go with his .300 batting average and .449 on-base percentage.

The Tar Heels won their first 13 games of the season before suffering a 2-1 series loss to the Stanford Cardinal. After the matchup against the Seahawks, the Tar Heels will stay on the road for a series at Louisville. First baseman Hunter Stokely is mashing the ball this season, with a .431 batting average, a .507 on-base percentage and a .741 slugging percentage. In addition, he’s scored 17 runs, hit five home runs and has driven in 21 runs.

